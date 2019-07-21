IRCTC Celestial Kerala Package: Kerala on your wishlist? Time to pack your bags

Kerala or ‘God’s Own Country’ attracts travellers from across the world. With its vast expanse of palm tree-lined beaches, lowlands, mesmerizing mountains and lakes, some of the most picturesque locations are in Kerala.

If you have always wanted to visit this beautiful state then now is the time since IRCTC is offering a tour package named Celestial Kerala, that will provide travellers an intimate experience of the coastal area with Ayurveda, backwaters, beaches, eco-tourism and medical tourism.

The five nights and six days Mumbai – Cochin- Munnar – Thekkady – Kumarakom–Cochin- Mumbai journey, is scheduled on September 21 and October 19 from Mumbai Airport. Passengers will have to board a GoAir flight as mentioned in the itinerary.

The package will include five breakfasts, one lunch and five dinner meals and hotel accommodation with one night in Cochin; two nights in Munnar; one night in Thekkady and one night on a houseboat in Kumarakom. The entry tickets for the monuments are inclusive.

While for two people, the September 21 package costs Rs 24,000, it is priced at Rs 27,800 for departure on October 19 for the same number of people.

The tickets can be booked through the Indian Railway website personnel: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WMA25