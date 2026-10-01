IRCTC Vietnam-Cambodia tour from Rs 1.5 lakh covers Da Nang, Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Angkor Wat

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an all-inclusive 8-day tour package to Vietnam and Cambodia, offering a getaway to two Southeast Asian gems known for ancient Hindu Temples, amazing river deltas, historical monuments, Buddhist monasteries, and unique traditional shows. The tour package includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day, and starts from 1.5 lakh rupees per person.

The trip promises to cover Da Nang, Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Siem Reap, and Angkor Wat. The 7-night, 8-day journey is scheduled from November 17 to 25, 2026, starting from Chennai International Airport. After check-in, immigration, and security formalities, passengers will board the overnight flight to Da Nang, Vietnam.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Package inclusions

All airfare will be in economy class, and 3-star hotel accommodation will be provided throughout the trip.

• 2 nights in Da Nang.

• 2 nights in Hanoi.

• 1 night on a Ha Long Bay Cruise.

• 2 nights in Siem Reap.

Tourists will be provided with an AC Deluxe coach for pick-up, drop-off, and sightseeing as per the itinerary. In addition, the package covers all sightseeing entrance tickets as per the itinerary, including boating rides, cruising charges, show tickets, and cable car tickets. The package also covers travel insurance (up to 79 years) and your Cambodia and Vietnam visa costs.

An English-speaking tour guide will be present at all destinations as per the itinerary.

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IRCTC’s Vietnam and Cambodia package. (Source: irctctourism.com) IRCTC’s Vietnam and Cambodia package. (Source: irctctourism.com)

What documents will you need?

Vietnam:

• Clear scanned copy of passport first and last page with a validity exceeding six months after the

scheduled return.

• Soft copy – Clear scanned colour (35mm x 45mm) photograph with both ears visible in white

background (without specs, a hat/cap or other head covering).

• Mobile number & Mail ID

• PAN card copy.

• Emergency contact details

Cambodia:

• Clear scanned copy of passport first and last page with a validity exceeding six months after the scheduled return.

• Soft copy – Clear colour (35mm x 45mm) photograph with white background (without specs, a hat/cap or other head covering, unless the applicant wears such items because of their religious belief or ethnic background)

• Last 6 months’ original bank statement with bank seal and signature on all pages, with a minimum balance of INR 75,000 per person (Will have to be generated based on the appointment/submission dates)

• Mobile number and email ID

• PAN card copy

What else to note?

IRCTC holds no responsibility, in case your visa gets rejected by the embassy, and in such cases, no refund will be provided — which will be considered as full cancellation of the package.

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IRCTC will also not be responsible for any cancellation, delay, or postponement by the airline, or any reduction in the number of night stays or sightseeing places or any kind of services affected due to the above reasons, for which no refund will be provided, as all the services mentioned in the tour are pre-blocked on a full-payment basis with our vendors; hence, no refund will be provided at any cost.

Check the official IRCTC website for further details.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.