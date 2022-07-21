scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Interrail travel pass turns 50

Launched in 1972, the Interrail ticket has proven a resounding success. Generations of young, intrepid travelers have jumped at the opportunity to explore Europe by rail.

By: Deutsche Welle |
July 21, 2022 12:00:49 pm
Interrail travel pass, Interrail travel pass Europe, Interrail travel pass tourismA train passes the Landwasser Viaduct in Grisons, Switzerland. (Micha Korb/pressefoto_korb/picture alliance)

Trees and fields as far as the eye can see, an occasional house and village in between — train rides can be so serene. Sophia Klimpel is certainly enjoying her journey from Germany’s Saarbrucken to Ljubljana in Slovenia, watching the countryside fly by her carriage window. It’s a great way to travel, said the 22-year-old.

“Train journeys feel much realer to me than air travel because you see the outside world changing,” she added.

This summer, Klimpel is exploring Europe with the legendary Interrail travel card.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The Interrail Pass was first launched in 1972 as a special promotion in celebration of the 50th birthday of the International Union of Railways, an industry body. Originally devised as a one-time promotion aimed at travelers 21 years old or younger, the scheme proved so successful that it became a permanent offer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Interrail Official (@interraileu)

Up until the late 1990s, the ticket was available only to young travelers no more than 26 years old and to those aged 65 years and above. Today, it is available to people of all ages.

Special anniversary discount

Celebrating this year’s 50th Interrail anniversary, coveted travel passes went on sale at 50% discount in May. The deal proved hugely popular.

Since its inception, some 10 million travelers from Europe, Russia and Turkey have used the pass to visit over 10,000 destinations in 33 European countries. Depending on the specific kind of Interrail pass purchased, holidaymakers can travel for between three days and three months, in either first or second-class carriages.

ALSO READ |Are you planning to travel by train? Here are some basic dos and don’ts you need to follow

Ticket costs vary accordingly. The Interrail Global Pass is presently the cheapest option available, costing €185 ($186) and entitling ticket holders to four days of unlimited train travel within one month.

Southern Europe ever popular

Ticket holders don’t have to travel nonstop. Instead, they can space out their journeys and spend as much or as little time in destinations of their choosing, making the most of special rebates included in the Interrail package. Most people opt to travel between June and September, and usually head for sunny southern and western Europe, where the coastal regions of Italy, France and Spain are favorite destinations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Interrail Official (@interraileu)

Southern Europe is also where Valerie Maas is headed. While looking for inspiration for what to do before starting her master’s degree, she learned about Deutsche Bahn’s special discount on Interrail tickets in May. She seized the opportunity, snapping up an unlimited two-month Global Pass for just €274 ($274).

One of the greenest ways to travel

Klimpel is a huge Interrail fan. That’s because, she finds, traveling by train is both affordable and eco-friendly. But she thinks booking journeys can be overly complicated during peak travel times, and she also believes seat reservations are overpriced.

Maas also loves train trips. She appreciates slow travel, and the comfort that trains afford over other modes of transport.

ALSO READ |Everything you need to know before planning a train journey with your pet

That’s what Interrail is all about. A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told DW the Interrail travel pass is about slow, conscious travel, creating memories and meeting people along the way. On top of that, of course, rail journeys are increasingly popular due to their small carbon footprint.

Experiencing different European cultures

Meanwhile, Maas has reached France. Today, she is changing trains in Vernet-les-Bains, a village in the Pyrenees mountains. Curiously, many shops here sell witch figurines. According to an old legend witches leave their forest dwellings at the end of winter to drive away the cold season and make way for spring. A local Vernet-les-Bains custom, therefore, is to gift witch dolls as a sign of renewal.

“Coming here and discovering this unusual village was the best experience of my Interrail trip,” said Maas. But her journey isn’t over just yet. From here, she’s catching the Train Jaune, or yellow train, which runs along one of the oldest, highest and most scenic routes in France.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Interrail Official (@interraileu)

After many months of COVID-19 restrictions, people around the world are yearning to head out, travel and experience new things. It’s one reason Klimpel has embarked on her European Interrail adventure — though she prefers half-empty train carriages, to reduce her infection risk. Deutsche Bahn, meanwhile, has reported a recent rise in passenger numbers — so much so that on one journey Klimpel decided to sleep on the floor, beside the toilet, to avoid an overcrowded train carriage.

Light at the end of the tunnel

The COVID pandemic put a huge dent in Interrail ticket sales. In 2020, for example, sales in Germany dropped by 76%, and 86% in the rest of Europe. With most restrictions lifted on the continent, however, there is again growing interest in train travel.

Klimpel fondly remembers her recent jaunt to Slovenia, where she befriended a couple during an eight-hour train journey, chatting for most of the way. They kept in touch and later met up in the Slovenian coastal town of Piran, where they caught up over beers.

Encounters and friendships like these, she said, are what make train journey so appealing today — even in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Follow Live Updates

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Madame Tussauds
From Narendra Modi to Sunny Leone: Madame Tussauds India relaunches with over 50 wax figures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement