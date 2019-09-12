International tourism has shot up by four per cent: UN

Travel has gained momentum over the years, especially international tourism, which claims to have grown around four per cent from January to June 2019. According to the latest reports of UNWTO World Tourism Barometer that was published ahead of 23rd World Tourism Organization General Assembly, the rise has been noticeable.

International arrivals in Europe grew by four per cent, while Africa saw a rise of around three per cent and Americas around two per cent. These countries enjoyed more moderate growth in the given period. Performance has been uneven across major tourism outbound markets.

“Europe grew 4 per cent in the first six months of 2019, with a positive first quarter followed by an above-average second quarter (April: +8 per cent and June: +6 per cent), reflecting a busy Easter and start of the summer season in the world’s most visited region. Intra-regional demand fuelled much of this growth, though performance among major European source markets was uneven, amid weakening economies. Demand from overseas markets such as the US, China, Japan and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also contributed to these positive results,” said the official statement.

Tourist arrivals in Asia and the Pacific rose by six per cent, largely fuelled by outbound travel from China, the world’s most populous country. But the agency warned that Chinese spending on international travel was four per cent lower in real terms during the first quarter.

“Trade tensions with the US, as well as the slight depreciation of the yuan, may influence destination choice by Chinese travellers in the short term. Growth was led by South Asia and North-East Asia (both +7 per cent), followed by South-East Asia (+5 per cent), and arrivals in Oceania increased by one per cent,” it added.