International Tiger Day: From Ranthambore to Bandipur, visit these tiger reserves for a thrilling experience

Every year on July 29, International Tiger Day is celebrated to raise awareness regarding tiger conservation. Created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, the objective of the day is to create a platform where a global system to protect and retain natural habitats of tigers, and at the same time raise awareness regarding this.

Advertising

On this day, we have drawn up a list of some of the tiger reserves in India.

ALSO READ | Tiger count likely to rise as conservation efforts ramp up

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve

Named after conservationist Jim Corbett, Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand was set up in 1936. Housing a wide variety of flora and fauna, this national park is considered as India’s first National Park. It is situated at Patli Dun valley in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and there are five regions Dhikala, Bijrani, Jhirna, Domunda and Sonanadi. Each of these regions offer great tours.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Advertising

Located in south-eastern Rajasthan, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve covers an expansive wear and is one of the largest national parks in the country. The tiger reserve is famed for its diurnal tigers.

Sunderban Tiger Reserve

Part of the Sundarbans on the Ganges Delta, this is thickly covered by mangrove forests. It is one of the largest reserves for the famous Bengal tiger.

Bandhavgarh National Park

Considered as one of the most famous tiger reserves in India, Bandhavgarh National Park is situated in Madhya Pradesh. If you visit the place, you might even see Royal Bengal Tigers. Needless to say, it attracts a huge number of tourists.

Sariska Tiger Reserve

Situated in the Alwar district, Rajasthan, this was declared as a wildlife reserve in 1955. In 1978, it received the status of a tiger reserve and was reported in 2003 that there were 16 tigers in the reserve. However, by the next year, it was reported that no Bengal tigers could be spotted. Later it was explained by the Rajasthan Forest Department that the tigers had migrated, temporarily outside the reserve. Now, efforts are on to open it to wildlife tourism.

Bandipur National Park

Situated in Karnataka, it is one of the most premier tiger reserves in the country. The place is known for its wildlife and the thick decidious forests.

Which one are you planning to visit?