International Museum Day 2022: Some bizarre museums from around the world

Museums have a way of enticing tourists who are interested in exploring a new place, like history enthusiasts who like to spend their time around items belonging to a bygone era.

Then, there are museums that are outright bizarre, and it is this oddity of theirs that interests people from different corners of the world.

International Museum Day is celebrated every year on May 18. Introduced by the International Council of Museums, it has been commemorated every year over the past 43 years, since 1977.

On this occasion, we bring you a list of some of the weirdest museums from around the world that have on display some unfathomable things.

1. Avanos Hair Museum, Turkey

It has the world’s largest collection of hair gathered from more than 16,000 women, along with their names and addresses! Here, you can find locks of every length and colour, and they cover the walls as well as the floor.

2. The Dog Collar Museum, England

In this museum, as the name implies, you will find puppy attire — more than 100 unique items — dating back to several centuries. The museum documents the history of canine accessories from medieval times.

3. Sulabh International Museum Of Toilets, Delhi

Dedicated to the global history of sanitation and toilets, this museum has everything to do with the pot — each of which has a different story, shape, size, etc. Here, you will find a collection that is rare — objects detailing the evolution of toilets from 2500 BC to date! The museum is the brainchild of Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, a sociologist and a social reformer.

4. Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center, United States

If you have coulrophobia, we suggest you stay miles away from his museum. Here, clowns that joked and terrified America are honoured. You will find some fascinating stories behind their heavy makeup and mime. It is the world’s ‘largest archive of clown artifacts’.

5. Museum of Bad Art, United States

Yes, you read that right. There is such a place on earth that recognises and celebrates art that is too bad. It won’t find a place anywhere else, but it will find a spot in this museum. According to museumofbadart.org, the collections range from work of talented artists that have gone awry, to work of artists barely in control of the paintbrush.

