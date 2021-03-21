International Day of Forests: Have you been to any of these beautiful wooded stays in India?

Celebrated every year on March 21, the International Day of Forests was established by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on November 28, 2012. It is a day that commemorates green cover around the world, and reiterates that forests are too precious to be lost. The theme of the International Day of Forests for 2021 is “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”.

According to Booking.com, there has been a renewed passion to reconnect with the great outdoors for Indian travellers. As such, the digital travel company has shared with indianexpress.com six breathtaking wooded stays in lesser-known Indian destinations, where travellers can be closer to the woods and experience a stay in the wild.

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) — Tree House Hideaway

Located just 3 km from the Bandhavgarh National Park in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, Tree House Hideaway is a unique property built like an actual treehouse, offering travellers an opportunity to explore the forest with over 250 bird species. The treehouse is built by locals using regularised wood and designed with a fusion of contemporary design and traditional jungle living with earthy tones and eco essentials. To truly give travellers a native vibe, all the five treehouse accommodations are named after the trees on which they have been established: Mahua, Tendu, Peepal, Banyan and Palash.

Chandwaji (Rajasthan) — The Tree House Resort

Set amid the abundant forests of Syari Valley, The Tree House Resort is an eco treehouse accommodation where one can witness the splendid view of the Aravalli range. The resort houses an outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards room for travellers to enjoy a wholesome stay. They can spend their time in peace in the quiet neighbourhood. Nested at the core of greenery, the treehouse offers all the modern amenities of a comfortable stay. During their stay, travellers can also visit the majestic Amber fort which is a 15-minute drive from the accommodation.

Vythiri (Kerala) — Vythiri Resort

Vythiri, a small town located at around 24 km from Wayanad in Kerala, is one of the most beautiful places in India one can visit at any time of the year. Travellers will be welcomed by pleasant weather, mountains and the enormous canopy of a lush tropical rainforest. One can check-in at the Vythiri Resort, an exquisite eco-friendly jungle hideaway set along the slope of a forest-clad hill. Comprising five treehouses, including one child-friendly family treehouse, they have quaint thatch roofs and bamboo walls built by the members of indigenous tribes with locally-sourced materials, with the resort powered by solar energy. Travellers can enjoy a fabulous view of the forests and an intimate experience of the surrounding sights and sounds. While in Vythiri, they can also visit nearby attractions like Pookot Lake (4 km from the treehouse) and Soojipara waterfalls (38 km from the treehouse).

Khawasa (Madhya Pradesh) — Pench Tree Lodge

Nestled in 40 acres of wilderness in a small tribal village of Sarahiri, Pench Tree Lodge is located just 2.6 km away from Pench National Park in Khawasa. The treehouse sits on Mahua trees and is embellished with unique safari-style furniture and exquisite local crafts, designed with an eclectic mix of vintage and natural aesthetics. This eco-accommodation gives travellers an opportunity to spot wild boars, civets, jungle cats, jackals and deer, while sipping on their morning cup of tea or coffee. During their stay here, travellers can also choose from a host of activities such as cycling, night trails and village walks. Curl up with a book in bed or watch the unhindered views from the verandah.

Chekadi (Kerala) — Kalidasa Tree House and Villa

Whether seeking some serenity surrounded by nature or looking to reconnect with friends and loved ones after a challenging year, Kalidasa Tree House and Villa is a great accommodation option for travellers. Located in Chekadi in the Kerala region within a short distance from Kuruvadweep, Kalidasa Tree House and Villa offers travellers a beautiful view of the lake and garden. During their stay here, travellers can also explore the beauty of the nearby Kuruva island. Known for its dense and evergreen forests, this uninhabited destination is a natural paradise with an abundance of diverse flora and fauna.

Kotkhai (Himachal Pradesh) — LivingStone Ojuven Treehouses

Situated in the scenic Kotkhai region in Himachal Pradesh, LivingStone Ojuven Treehouses are perfect for travellers who love the mountains. Located 7,000 feet above sea level, this magical treehouse offers a wonderful view of the surrounding deodar forest. Travellers can enjoy the cold breeze, the rustling of the leaves and be immersed in its natural beauty. During their stay, they can also indulge in some adventure sports like zip-lining and rappelling, or stroll through the bylanes of the beautiful forest and trek to the breath-taking Chool peak.

