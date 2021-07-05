International Bikini Day: Get a perfect tan in these lesser-explored beaches of India

Bikini wearers and beach lovers are always on the lookout for the best spots where they can relax. While the pandemic has made it hard to travel anywhere right now, Indians are still planning trips cautiously, keeping safety protocols in mind.

Today is International Bikini Day, which marks the anniversary of when the bikini was invented by French designer Louis Réard, which holds a deep cultural significance in history. It is believed the two-piece attire was invented in 1946 to match the liberated mood of Europeans who celebrated a war-free summer post World War II.

As such, on this occasion, digital travel company Booking.com brings you this list of unexplored Indian beaches you can visit to get that perfect bikini tan, when it is safe to travel.

Honey beach, Ankola (Karnataka)

A treasure hidden away from people, Honey beach (also known as Honnebail beach) is located in Ankola, a small town located 29 km from Gokarna. Surrounded by hills on one side and the vast ocean on the other, it gives travellers a private experience in nature. You can spend time swimming or relaxing at the shore. You can even go to Gokarna for water sports.

Beautiful sunset in Honey Beach Ankola. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Beautiful sunset in Honey Beach Ankola. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Zalor beach, Varca (Goa)

Located in Varca, Zalor beach is a hidden beauty of South Goa. It is peaceful and travellers can visit it to witness the different shades of sunset while sipping on some delicious mocktails. They can also visit nearby attractions like the San Thome Museum, Varca beach, Our Lady of Grace Church and Colva beach. Zalor is perfect for a restful vacation.

Marari beach, Allepy (Kerala)

Marari beach in Alleppey is a clean and a relatively-untouched beach. Named after the fishing village of Mararikulam, the beach makes for a perfect destination to unwind. It is surrounded by the clear sea on one side and groves of coconut trees on the other. One can visit the many cafes located around the beach. Marari offers a number of eco and cultural tourism resorts that offer great stay options.

Shiva rock carving at Ozran or Little Vagator Beach, Goa. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Shiva rock carving at Ozran or Little Vagator Beach, Goa. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ozran beach, Vagator (Goa)

Located just after Anjuna beach in North Goa, close to Vagator, Ozran beach is picturesque. One needs to climb over a hill to get to the destination, and then sunbathe there or go for a quick dip in the water. The beach offers a number of shacks for travellers to enjoy and relax, especially on the beach beds.

Baludera beach, Baratang (Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

Baludera beach, located on the eastern side of Baratang, is 9 km from Nilambur Jetty and connected by road from Baratang. This quiet and deserted beach offers travellers a calm and serene environment. The crystal-clear waters make for a relaxing swim. One can also pack a picnic and spend the day peacefully with their loved ones. When in Baratang, you can also visit the Limestone Caves or the Mud Volcano.

