Inside the ultra-luxury Thai villa in Koh Samui, where Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spent their ‘buddymoon’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who got married on March 4, gave their fans glimpses of their post-wedding “buddymoon” in Koh Samui, Thailand. In collaboration with Airbnb, the newlyweds chose a private villa on the island to unwind with close friends after their wedding celebrations.

In the video, the Animal actor shares that she is still adjusting to calling Vijay “my husband.” The couple is seen living the moments of slow mornings over breakfast, dancing around their exotic villa, and discussing their future. At one point, Vijay asks, “What do you think we will be doing five years from now?” to which Rashmika replies, “Travelling the world! Finding more places like this.”

Sharing the video of their experience, Rashmika wrote, “After the wedding celebration, we wanted to slow down a bit for a couple of days. Quiet mornings, swims in the afternoons, and evenings of table tennis and pool and movie nights with laughter that lasted much longer. This @airbnb in Koh Samui felt like home almost instantly. Some moments from those days… with friends and home filled with laughter.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The star couple stayed at a luxury property in the Chaweng Noi Hills, Koh Koon. The property offers a range of services, including a dedicated villa manager and a round-trip airport transfer. Guests can choose one villa from 26 available, ranging from Breathtaking Koh Koon – Provence Meets The East Sleeps 14 Adults +8 Kids to Hillside Baan Lealay 4 Bedrooms Bophut Hill Amazing Sea Views.

“The spectacular 7-bedroomed Koh Koon plus two kids’ rooms sleeping 8 sprawls over seven Rai (11,200 SQM) of hillside with stunning views over Chaweng Bay, and could easily be mistaken for a Mediterranean countryside retreat. Here, ‘East meets the Med’,” the official website reads.

The expansive villa blends contemporary design with the tropical surroundings. Its bedrooms feature neutral-toned furniture, minimal décor, and white walls. The property offers a continental breakfast “with a twist,” while a Chinese breakfast option is also included in the package.

Villa Anar, Koh Samui (Image source: @luxury.villa.samui/Instagram) Villa Anar, Koh Samui (Image source: @luxury.villa.samui/Instagram)

The property serves food with organic ingredients, as the chef produces herbs and vegetables in the kitchen garden. Guests can enjoy their meals at different locations inside the property, such as a barbecue by the pool or a formal dinner indoors for special occasions.

One of the villa’s most striking highlights is its patio, which opens up to sweeping sea views. Designed as an outdoor lounge, it features comfortable sofas, a small table, and ambient lighting that enhances the setting in the evenings.

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Rashmika and Vijay spent their honeymoon at a private villa, Koh Koon Rashmika and Vijay spent their honeymoon at a private villa, Koh Koon

“Whether it’s a family reunion, a wedding celebration, or just a much-needed break, Koh Koon makes an ideal choice for a relaxed, yet pampered Samui holiday. Guests have full access to the villa, pool, and gardens, except for the staff quarters. Includes a daily continental or asian breakfast, full-time staff, one return airport transfer, English-speaking villa manager and a Thai chef,” the website added.

All about ViRosh’s wedding

Rashmika and Vijay got married in a Telugu ceremony and Kodava customs, highlighting the actor’s cultural backgrounds. The couple hosted a traditional wedding in Udaipur and a grand reception in Hyderabad.

For the wedding day, Rashmika opted for an Anamika Khanna’s rust-coloured saree and paired it with gold jewellery from Shree Jewellers. Vijay wore an ivory dhoti, paired with a red vermillion angavastram.