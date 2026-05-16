Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Varanasi trip: Banarasi lassi, sari shopping; 5 things to do in the ancient city

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
From walking around the narrow lanes, shopping for silk sarees, to relishing street food, Varanasi offers myriad experiences to travel enthusiasts. Recently, Shilpa Shetty visited the “spiritual capital of India” and shared glimpses of her time in the city on Instagram.
The actor’s trip includes enjoying local cuisine, immersing in the traditional vibe at Assi Ghat, and soaking up the city’s atmosphere. One of the photos she shared showed multiple kulhads of lassi neatly placed on a counter. Sharing the photo, she used hashtags like #BanarasDiaries and #BanarasiLassi.
Further, Shilpa visited a local shop, exploring exquisite Banarasi silk saris, which attract thousands of fashion enthusiasts and bride-to-be every year. After exploring the city’s rich craft and handloom, the actor took a spiritual stop at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur.
Varanasi is situated on the northern banks of the Ganges, where its two tributaries- Varuna and Assi- form the city’s boundaries. We have collated a list of things to do when in Varanasi.
For travellers chasing the sunrise in Varanasi, boat rides are ideal. These rides navigate the Ganges starting from Dashashwamedh Ghat, the central ghat on the Ganges, near Godowlia crossing, to Manikarnika Ghat, which is one of the most sacred riverfront cremation grounds on the western bank of the Ganges River.
Assi Ghat is a quintessential location to live Bollywood’s Ranjhanaa moment, along with the Ganga aarti. Located in the south of Varanasi, this ghat is the confluence of the Ganga River and Assi River. The best time to visit the ghat is during early morning and evening to enjoy the magical aarti, and take some Instagram-worthy photos.
Varanasi is synonymous with lip-smacking chaats and other street food. Kashi Chaat Bhandar has emerged as one of the go-to spots to rub taste buds after Indian billionaire businesswoman Nita Ambani visited the shop in June 2024 and gorged on the famous tamatar chaat and aloo tikki. The team was then hired to serve its signature dishes at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.
For travellers seeking an offbeat experience, Ramanagar Fort offers a magnificent view. Built entirely in sandstone by Raja Balwant Singh in the 18th century, the fort is a 30-minute boat ride from the Assi Ghat. In the fort, resides the Saraswati Bhawan museum, featuring vintage automobiles, ivory carvings, royal artefacts, and more.
Varanasi is famous for its finest hand-woven Banarasi saris, representing the Indian heritage for several decades. The city offers a wide range of shops with contemporary yet traditional sarees for every occasion, based on the budget.