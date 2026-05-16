Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Varanasi trip: Banarasi lassi, sari shopping; 5 things to do in the ancient city

From walking around the narrow lanes, shopping for silk sarees, to relishing street food, Varanasi offers myriad experiences to travel enthusiasts. Recently, Shilpa Shetty visited the “spiritual capital of India” and shared glimpses of her time in the city on Instagram.

The actor’s trip includes enjoying local cuisine, immersing in the traditional vibe at Assi Ghat, and soaking up the city’s atmosphere. One of the photos she shared showed multiple kulhads of lassi neatly placed on a counter. Sharing the photo, she used hashtags like #BanarasDiaries and #BanarasiLassi.

Screengrab taken from Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram story Screengrab taken from Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram story

Further, Shilpa visited a local shop, exploring exquisite Banarasi silk saris, which attract thousands of fashion enthusiasts and bride-to-be every year. After exploring the city’s rich craft and handloom, the actor took a spiritual stop at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur.