Inside Kasauli’s Rs 1.5 lakh-a-night ‘Ryokan-style’ resort: Bhumi Pednekkar gives a glimpse of sustainable mountain living

Actor and environmental activist Bhumi Pednekkar has been embracing the quietness of the hills. After soaking in spirituality at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor headed to Himachal Pradesh for her next stop.

There, Bhumi gave a glimpse of her stay at Amaya, a sustainable luxury eco-retreat nestled near the village of Darwa in Kasauli. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos of the property, blending minimalist design with eco-conscious practices.

In the photos, the actor can be seen walking along stone pathways, surrounded by terraced fields and mountain trails. One of the photos shows her holding a yellow flower and smiling brightly. Other moments highlighted her culinary experiences at the retreat.