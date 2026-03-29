Inside Kasauli’s Rs 1.5 lakh-a-night ‘Ryokan-style’ resort: Bhumi Pednekkar gives a glimpse of sustainable mountain living

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Actor and environmental activist Bhumi Pednekkar has been embracing the quietness of the hills. After soaking in spirituality at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor headed to Himachal Pradesh for her next stop.
There, Bhumi gave a glimpse of her stay at Amaya, a sustainable luxury eco-retreat nestled near the village of Darwa in Kasauli. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos of the property, blending minimalist design with eco-conscious practices.
In the photos, the actor can be seen walking along stone pathways, surrounded by terraced fields and mountain trails. One of the photos shows her holding a yellow flower and smiling brightly. Other moments highlighted her culinary experiences at the retreat.
From enjoying slow mornings in the hills to indulging in a curated “forest-to-table” breakfast, her spread included granola topped with pomegranate seeds, fresh fruit, assorted breads, smoothies, and even white wine. She also participated in traditional cooking methods of authentic Himachali dishes.
Sharing the post, Bhumi wrote, “Moments of pure joy.”
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Designed by Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai, the villas at Amaya are spread across 20 acres of terraced forest. Built entirely by hand, without cement, they blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary living, offering a ryokan-style retreat experience.
The property is perched at an altitude of around 4,800 feet, offering stunning views of the Himalayas and surrounding pine forests. It is located roughly a two-hour drive from Chandigarh.
Amaya features 15 rooms across its villas, including Chalet Suites, Cottages, and Private Villas, each spanning approximately 3,000 square ft. A standard one-bedroom Chalet or Cottage with mountain views is priced between Rs 42,000 and Rs 45,000 per night.
Upgraded suites with additional study spaces range from Rs 54,000 to Rs 60,000 per night. A one-bedroom villa (around 1,450 square ft.) costs about Rs 75,000 per night. The expansive three-bedroom private villas, ideal for groups, are priced at Rs 1,50,000 per night.
“Years ago, we started rejuvenating the terraced hills, which were once used for farming, and thought that most food should not have to travel long distances; it should be local. We now grow an endless variety of fresh organic vegetables around our homes. We planted a thousand fruit trees, and now the site is full of apple, pear, plum, mulberry, fig and citrus fruit,” the official website reads.