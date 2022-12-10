scorecardresearch
Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘fun’ vacation in Maldives

"Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean," Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post

Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing in Maldives. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor is setting major travel goals as she took a holiday to what seems like a favourite of hers just like many other celebrities — Maldives.

The Mili actor filled our feed with her beautiful pictures showcasing her enjoying amidst the tranquil beauty and pristine sea. The actor shared a series of pictures giving a sneak peek into her vacation. What caught our attention was her travel wardrobe.

Clad in a neon green bikini, Janhvi looked a million bucks. She can be seen posing and relaxing under the stunning sky. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean,” she captioned the post.

A look at Janhvi’s pictures from the island nation proves that her sartorial sense is indeed impeccable. With the choice of colours, fabric, style, and silhouettes, she fares well and people who want to go on a beach holiday can take cues to decide on their outfits.

Another post which she captioned as “The last 24 hours were fun,” showed Janhvi flaunting her beach body in a bikini, and an lime-coloured ensemble.

In the first snap, she sported a floral green monokini and paired it with a matching hat. In another snap, she seemed to enjoy her vacation and appears to be coming back from a beach. The third photo shows her having chocolate ice cream and wearing a lime colour backless dress. Janhvi also shared a gym selfie giving us some fitness vibes on vacation too!

