Inside India’s 10 most exclusive heritage hotels

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India’s heritage hotels offer far more than luxurious stays; they provide a chance to step into centuries of history. From royal palaces and former fortresses to grand colonial residences, these properties combine architectural splendour, cultural legacy, and modern hospitality. Many were once home to kings, queens, and noble families, and today they allow travellers to experience a slice of that regal lifestyle.
Here are 10 of India’s most exclusive heritage hotels that blend history with luxury.
Perched atop Chittar Hill, Umaid Bhawan Palace remains one of the world’s largest private residences. Part of the palace is still home to the Jodhpur royal family, while another section operates as a luxury hotel. Its Art Deco architecture, sprawling gardens, and royal suites make it one of India’s most iconic heritage stays.
Appearing to float on the waters of Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace is among India’s most photographed hotels. Built in the 18th century as a royal summer retreat, it offers breathtaking views of Udaipur’s lakes and hills while preserving its historic grandeur.
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Once the residence of Jaipur’s Maharaja, Rambagh Palace is often called the “Jewel of Jaipur.” The property showcases exquisite Rajput architecture, manicured gardens, and opulent interiors that reflect Rajasthan’s royal heritage.
While not a palace in the traditional sense, Amarvilas earns its place for offering uninterrupted views of the Taj Mahal from every room. Mughal-inspired architecture and luxurious hospitality create an unforgettable heritage experience.
Originally built as the residence of the Nizam’s prime minister, Falaknuma Palace sits high above Hyderabad and offers panoramic city views. Its Venetian chandeliers, marble staircases, and grand dining hall reflect the extravagance of a bygone era.
Located near Jaipur, Samode Palace combines Rajput and Mughal architectural influences. Intricate frescoes, mirror work, and centuries-old courtyards make it a favourite among heritage enthusiasts.
Dating back more than 500 years, Rajasthan’s Neemrana Fort Palace has been transformed into one of India’s most celebrated heritage hotels. Built across multiple levels on a hillside, it offers a unique blend of history and contemporary comfort.
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Inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan’s Mewar dynasty, this lakeside property combines traditional architecture with modern luxury. The views of Lake Pichola and the City Palace add to its appeal.
Situated on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, Ahilya Fort offers an intimate heritage experience. Once a royal residence, the fort retains its old-world charm while offering personalised hospitality.
Though relatively modern compared to some entries on this list, Suryagarh has become renowned for recreating the grandeur of Rajasthan’s desert fortresses. Its architecture, cultural experiences, and desert setting attract luxury travellers from around the world.