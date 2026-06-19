Inside India’s 10 most exclusive heritage hotels

India’s heritage hotels offer far more than luxurious stays; they provide a chance to step into centuries of history. From royal palaces and former fortresses to grand colonial residences, these properties combine architectural splendour, cultural legacy, and modern hospitality. Many were once home to kings, queens, and noble families, and today they allow travellers to experience a slice of that regal lifestyle.

Here are 10 of India’s most exclusive heritage hotels that blend history with luxury.

1. Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Perched atop Chittar Hill, Umaid Bhawan Palace remains one of the world’s largest private residences. Part of the palace is still home to the Jodhpur royal family, while another section operates as a luxury hotel. Its Art Deco architecture, sprawling gardens, and royal suites make it one of India’s most iconic heritage stays.