Inside Blairquhan Castle, where Jyotika and Suriya celebrated 20 years of marriage

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When Jyotika and Suriya marked their 20th wedding anniversary in Scotland, the setting added a distinctly fairy-tale touch. The couple celebrated at Blairquhan Castle, a historic estate in Ayrshire surrounded by sprawling countryside.
Located in southern Scotland, Blairquhan is more than a picturesque castle. The estate combines centuries-old architecture, landscaped grounds and private-event facilities, making it a sought-after destination for weddings and other celebrations.
Blairquhan Castle dates back to the early 19th century, although the estate itself has a much longer history. Scottish architect William Burn designed the present castle, which was completed in 1824 for the Hunter-Blair family.
Its interiors retain the grandeur of a traditional Scottish country estate, with ornate rooms, period detailing, grand staircases, and historic furnishings. The castle’s architecture and surrounding landscape have also made it a popular filming location.
One of the estate’s biggest attractions is its setting. Blairquhan sits within approximately 200 acres of grounds, offering visitors a combination of formal gardens, woodland and open countryside.
The landscape provides plenty of space for outdoor celebrations and photographs, while the castle itself offers a dramatic backdrop for ceremonies and receptions.
Blairquhan is particularly known as a wedding and events venue. Its exclusive-use approach lets celebrations take place across the castle and estate, giving couples and guests a private setting rather than a conventional hotel experience.
The scale and exclusivity, however, come with a luxury price tag. Depending on the package, season and requirements, hosting a wedding at the estate can cost more than Rs 26 lakh, placing it firmly in the luxury celebration category.
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Blairquhan Castle is located near Straiton in Ayrshire, Scotland, making it a countryside escape while still being accessible from major Scottish cities. It is roughly an hour’s drive from Glasgow and around two hours from Edinburgh, depending on traffic and the route.
For travellers interested in Scotland beyond Edinburgh’s historic streets and the Highlands, the castle offers a glimpse into the country’s grand estate tradition — where architecture, history and landscape come together in one setting.