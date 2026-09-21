Inside Blairquhan Castle, where Jyotika and Suriya celebrated 20 years of marriage

When Jyotika and Suriya marked their 20th wedding anniversary in Scotland, the setting added a distinctly fairy-tale touch. The couple celebrated at Blairquhan Castle, a historic estate in Ayrshire surrounded by sprawling countryside.

Located in southern Scotland, Blairquhan is more than a picturesque castle. The estate combines centuries-old architecture, landscaped grounds and private-event facilities, making it a sought-after destination for weddings and other celebrations.

A castle with centuries of history

Blairquhan Castle dates back to the early 19th century, although the estate itself has a much longer history. Scottish architect William Burn designed the present castle, which was completed in 1824 for the Hunter-Blair family.

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Its interiors retain the grandeur of a traditional Scottish country estate, with ornate rooms, period detailing, grand staircases, and historic furnishings. The castle’s architecture and surrounding landscape have also made it a popular filming location.