‘3400 kms in the last 18 days’: Inside Adarsh Gourav’s North East road trip

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After delivering a memorable performance in Tu Yaa Main, Adarsh Gourav took a quick break to the North East. Checking off four of the seven sister states, he shared snippets from his travels on social media. “Assam➡️Nagaland ➡️Arunachal➡️Meghalaya➡️Assam, 3400 kms in the last 18 days by road,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.
Before you plan your summer getaway, take inspiration from this quick guide to the aforementioned North Eastern states, according to travel guide MakeMyTrip, and get started:
Guwahati, the state capital, is generally the starting point for most travellers. Flanked by the great Brahmaputra River on one side and lush green hills on the other, Guwahati is a curious blend of spirituality and commerce. What can you expect in Assam?
The highlights of Nagaland include Dzoukou Valley, which is 2,470 m above sea level and turns into a canvas of wildflowers and rhododendrons from November to March, perfect for trekking and camping. You can also go angling in the rivers or explore Intaki Wildlife Sanctuary. Nagaland also offers great shopping options, from the distinctive Naga shawls to a wealth of bamboo crafts.
Between icy Himalayan peaks in the north and the Brahmaputra plains in its south are five emerald valleys watered by snow-fed rivers. Arunachal’s wild beauty is complemented by its rich tribal culture and ancient traditions of music, dance and craft.
A trip to Arunachal Pradesh is incomplete without a visit to Tawang. Located at an elevation of 2,669 m to the east of Bhutan, it is one of the top North East holiday destinations. The town is best known for its 400-year-old Buddhist monastery, which attracts a huge number of local devotees and tourists.
Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong, was a resort favoured by the British for its resemblance to the Scottish moors. Outdoor activities are aplenty – angling for carp and mahseer at Ranikor, Umngot or Kynshi, boating on the beautiful Umiam Lake, trekking, caving in the limestone hills of Jowai and golfing at Shillong’s natural golf course. October to November is harvest festival time, best to catch the Khasi Nongkrem Dance. With spectacular views of the snow-clad Himalayas, it is the ideal destination for honeymooners as well as those seeking solitude.