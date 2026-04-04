‘3400 kms in the last 18 days’: Inside Adarsh Gourav’s North East road trip

After delivering a memorable performance in Tu Yaa Main, Adarsh Gourav took a quick break to the North East. Checking off four of the seven sister states, he shared snippets from his travels on social media. “Assam➡️Nagaland ➡️Arunachal➡️Meghalaya➡️Assam, 3400 kms in the last 18 days by road,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.

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Before you plan your summer getaway, take inspiration from this quick guide to the aforementioned North Eastern states, according to travel guide MakeMyTrip, and get started:

Assam

Guwahati, the state capital, is generally the starting point for most travellers. Flanked by the great Brahmaputra River on one side and lush green hills on the other, Guwahati is a curious blend of spirituality and commerce. What can you expect in Assam?