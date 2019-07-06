Pink City Jaipur gets UNESCO World Heritage tag, PM Modi welcomes move

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plan to turn 17 ‘iconic’ tourist sites into world-class destinations, UNESCO announced Jaipur City in Rajasthan as a World Heritage Site in India.

Sharing the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO.”

Popularly known as the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur is a famous tourist destination known for its vibrant culture, history and architectural marvels. Some of the well-known tourist destinations in the city include Amber Palace, Jantar Mantar, City Palace and Hawa Mahal.

Some other destinations that made it to the list include Dilmun Burial Mounds, Bahrain; Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Australia; Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, China; Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage of Sawahlunto, Indonesia; Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group: Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan, Japan, among others.