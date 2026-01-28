Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today

According to local folk lores, Silk Road traders used to halt in Tangyar village, Ladakh, when they traveled along this route. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Before highways, railways, and shipping lanes, India was covered by ancient trade routes that carried spices, silk, salt, precious stones, ideas, and beliefs across continents. These routes were more than just ways to move goods; they shaped kingdoms, languages, religions, and cuisine. Many of these historic paths can still be found today, now part of modern roads, mountain passes, pilgrim trails, and old caravan towns.

Here are four ancient Indian trade routes you can still walk:

The Silk Route (Ladakh–Himachal–Central Asia)

The Indian stretch of the legendary Silk Route once connected Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to Tibet, China, and Central Asia. Traders moved silk, wool, spices, horses, and turquoise across high-altitude passes such as Zoji La and Baralacha La.