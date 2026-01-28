Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Before highways, railways, and shipping lanes, India was covered by ancient trade routes that carried spices, silk, salt, precious stones, ideas, and beliefs across continents. These routes were more than just ways to move goods; they shaped kingdoms, languages, religions, and cuisine. Many of these historic paths can still be found today, now part of modern roads, mountain passes, pilgrim trails, and old caravan towns.
Here are four ancient Indian trade routes you can still walk:
The Indian stretch of the legendary Silk Route once connected Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to Tibet, China, and Central Asia. Traders moved silk, wool, spices, horses, and turquoise across high-altitude passes such as Zoji La and Baralacha La.
Today, trekking routes around Leh, Nubra Valley, Lahaul–Spiti, and Kinnaur follow these ancient paths. Monasteries, caravanserais, and old trading villages still stand as reminders of when monks and merchants walked side by side through the Himalayas.
One of the world’s oldest continuously used roads, the Grand Trunk Road dates back over 2,000 years, having flourished under Mauryan rulers and later been rebuilt by Sher Shah Suri. It once linked Taxila (now in Pakistan) to Bengal, carrying traders, pilgrims, armies, and scholars.
Even today, parts of the GT Road, which runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, still mirror the ancient trade artery. Walking through the stretches of old towns along the route reveals serais, stepwells, mosques, temples, and bazaars that grew around commerce.
The Dakshinapatha was a major ancient route connecting northern India to the Deccan and southern kingdoms. It facilitated trade in spices, textiles, gemstones, iron, and ivory while also spreading Buddhism and Jainism.
Modern roads in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka intersect with this route. Walking trails near ancient cities like Ujjain, Paithan, Badami, and Hampi trace paths once taken by traders, monks, and royal envoys.
India’s spice trade attracted Roman, Arab, Chinese, and later European traders. The Spice Route connected the pepper-growing regions of the Western Ghats to ports along the Malabar Coast in present-day Kerala.
Forest trails and village paths around Wayanad, Idukki, and Nilgiris still follow these ancient routes. Walking these landscapes offers insight into how pepper, cardamom, and cinnamon once shaped global trade—and colonial history.
