India’s coolest summer getaways below 25°C

When summer temperatures soar across India, finding a destination that stays comfortably cool can feel like a luxury. While popular hill stations get crowded, there are still places where the mercury hovers under 25°C, offering the perfect escape from the heat. Here are five destinations that promise crisp air, scenic beauty, and a refreshing break.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Located in the Eastern Himalayas, Tawang is one of the coolest summer destinations in the country. Even in peak summer, temperatures range between 10°C and 20°C. Known for its monasteries, especially the iconic Tawang Monastery, this town offers mountain views and a peaceful atmosphere. The journey itself, through winding roads and snow-capped passes, is unforgettable.