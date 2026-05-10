India’s coolest summer getaways below 25°C

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When summer temperatures soar across India, finding a destination that stays comfortably cool can feel like a luxury. While popular hill stations get crowded, there are still places where the mercury hovers under 25°C, offering the perfect escape from the heat. Here are five destinations that promise crisp air, scenic beauty, and a refreshing break.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Located in the Eastern Himalayas, Tawang is one of the coolest summer destinations in the country. Even in peak summer, temperatures range between 10°C and 20°C. Known for its monasteries, especially the iconic Tawang Monastery, this town offers mountain views and a peaceful atmosphere. The journey itself, through winding roads and snow-capped passes, is unforgettable.
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
A hidden gem in the Kumaon region, Munsiyari remains pleasantly cool, with temperatures rarely exceeding 22–23°C. It is famous for its panoramic views of the Panchachuli peaks and is a haven for trekkers and nature lovers. Quiet, less commercialised, and surrounded by forests, Munsiyari is ideal for those seeking peace.
Yusmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Often overshadowed by Gulmarg and Pahalgam, Yusmarg is a peaceful meadow destination where temperatures stay around 20–25°C. Surrounded by pine forests and snow-clad mountains, it offers sprawling green landscapes perfect for picnics, horse riding, and slow travel. It’s a great option if you want Kashmir’s beauty without the crowds.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli is best known as a ski destination, but in summer it transforms into a lush green paradise. With temperatures ranging between 10°C and 20°C, it offers views of peaks like Nanda Devi. The meadows, cable car rides, and peaceful surroundings make it ideal for a quiet, cool retreat.
Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh
Located in the Kinnaur district, Kalpa is known for its scenic views of the Kinnaur Kailash range. Summer temperatures here typically range between 15°C and 25°C. The village is dotted with apple orchards, traditional wooden houses, and ancient temples. Its calm, old-world charm makes it a great alternative to crowded Himachal hotspots.
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
Cherrapunji (also known as Sohra) is famous for its rainfall, but its summer climate remains pleasantly cool, usually between 15°C and 25°C. Think misty landscapes, living root bridges, and dramatic waterfalls like Nohkalikai Falls. It’s perfect if you enjoy greenery, clouds, and a monsoon-like vibe even in summer.