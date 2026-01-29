Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites

Dark tourism means visiting places linked to death, tragedy, suffering, or major historical trauma. People do not travel to these sites for typical leisure, but to reflect, learn, and remember. Visiting places like massacre sites, battlefields, prisons, or disaster areas helps travellers face difficult histories and understand their ongoing impact.

India has a long and complex history, and several places here have become important dark tourism sites. These locations attract visitors who want to connect with history in a deeper way than just seeing monuments or taking photos.

Here are five well-known dark tourism destinations in India:

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar (Punjab)

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar (Photo: Wikipedia)

Jallianwala Bagh is one of India’s most haunting historical sites. It is where the 1919 massacre happened, when British troops fired on unarmed civilians and killed hundreds.