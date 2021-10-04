Where are Indians travelling to this festive season?

Indians are always on the lookout for a travel opportunity, and the week-long festive season is the perfect excuse for them to pack their bags and leave. As we gear up to celebrate and look forward to the holiday season, digital travel company Booking.com data reveals that Indians are taking to the skies with the UAE, France and UK being the top-three most-booked international destinations between October 1 and November 30, 2021.

In terms of domestic travel, Indian travellers are booking destinations across the country — from the beaches of Goa, to the mountains and hills of Manali and Darjeeling. Hotels continue to be the top-booked accommodation type. Besides which, travellers are also looking to stay in alternative accommodations like guesthouses, homestays, hostels, and apartments, the data reveals.

Top-booked international destinations by Indian travellers between October 1 and November 30, 2021:

1. UAE

2. France

3. UK

4. Switzerland

5. Italy

6. Germany

7. Maldives

8. Canada

9. Russia

10. Spain

Top-booked domestic destinations by Indian travellers between October 1 and November 30, 2021:

1. New Delhi

2. Goa

3. Jaipur

4. Mumbai

5. Bengaluru

6. Kolkata

7. Manali

8. Udaipur

9. Darjeeling

10. Rishikesh

Top five accommodation types booked by Indian travellers:

– Hotel

– Resort

– Guesthouse

– Homestay

– Apartment

Commenting on the findings, Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia at Booking.com said, “With the increased pace of vaccination and travel restrictions easing both within India and globally, we are seeing traveller confidence returning. As we near the festive season, travellers are starting to plan their next trip, be it back home to visit family or indulge in leisure travel with friends. While bookings are largely domestic, we are also seeing demand for international travel back on the agenda.”

