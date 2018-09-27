Indians looking at offbeat destinations for travel

Places like Busan, Chiang Mai, Dubai and Gold Coast are a part of the list. (Source: File Photo) Places like Busan, Chiang Mai, Dubai and Gold Coast are a part of the list. (Source: File Photo)

Moscow has been the most searched destination among Indians in 2018, followed by Istanbul, according to a trend report which says offbeat destinations are on top of people’s mind.

According to travel search engine KAYAK, Moscow saw a huge jump in its ranking with a 115 per cent year-on-year increase in searches, read a statement.

In 2017, Moscow was at number 70 and this year it has been holding the 46th position in overall popularity ranking of international destinations to visit for Indian travellers.

Apart from Moscow and Istanbul, the other destinations which have made their place in the list are Raleigh-Durham, Prague, Munich, Vancouver, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, Detroit and Seoul.

The trend report also pointed out the Asian Pacific (APAC) regions which are in the bucket list of Indian travellers nowadays.

Russia is at the top of the list of ‘next 10 up and coming APAC destinations’, with a 154 per cent year-on-year increase in searches, while Taiwan holds the second rank with a 104 per cent increase in searches.

Places like Busan, Chiang Mai, Dubai and Gold Coast are a part of the list too.

Abhijit Mishra, Director of India and Middle East, KAYAK, said: “Everyone enjoys visiting their favourite destinations often, but there are many other destinations around the world whose beauty is still unknown to most. Indian travellers have never shied away from exploring new and unconventional destinations.

“From this year’s results, an increasing number of Indians are willing to travel outside their usual favourites and discover places in Russia, Turkey, Czech Republic and Vietnam amongst others.”

