Indians can now make UPI payments in Uzbekistan: What to explore on your next trip

Planning an international holiday? Uzbekistan may be worth adding to your list. The Central Asian country has signed an agreement to accept India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which could make everything from paying for a meal to shopping a little easier for Indian travellers.

And honestly, there’s plenty to see once you get there. Uzbekistan is home to some of the most beautiful Silk Road cities, with grand blue-tiled mosques, colourful bazaars and winding old-town streets. Add mountain escapes, local food and a fascinating mix of history and culture, and you have the makings of a pretty memorable holiday.

If Uzbekistan has been on your radar, here are a few places and experiences you won’t want to miss.