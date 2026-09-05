Indians can now make UPI payments in Uzbekistan: What to explore on your next trip

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Planning an international holiday? Uzbekistan may be worth adding to your list. The Central Asian country has signed an agreement to accept India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which could make everything from paying for a meal to shopping a little easier for Indian travellers.
And honestly, there’s plenty to see once you get there. Uzbekistan is home to some of the most beautiful Silk Road cities, with grand blue-tiled mosques, colourful bazaars and winding old-town streets. Add mountain escapes, local food and a fascinating mix of history and culture, and you have the makings of a pretty memorable holiday.
If Uzbekistan has been on your radar, here are a few places and experiences you won’t want to miss.
Samarkand is probably the first name that comes to mind when you think of Uzbekistan — and for good reason. Once a major Silk Road city, it is packed with grand monuments and intricate Islamic architecture.
The highlight is Registan Square, surrounded by three magnificent madrasas covered in elaborate blue-and-turquoise tilework. Also make time for the Bibi-Khanym Mosque, Shah-i-Zinda necropolis and Gur-e-Amir mausoleum, where Timur is buried.
If you prefer wandering through historic streets rather than ticking off attractions, Bukhara is the place for you. Another important Silk Road city, its old centre is filled with mosques, madrasas, domed bazaars and centuries-old trading spaces.
Visit the Poi-Kalyan complex and Lyabi-Hauz, but also leave some time to simply stroll around the old city and browse its shops and cafés.
Khiva’s Itchan Kala, the walled inner city, is one of Uzbekistan’s most atmospheric places. Its narrow streets are lined with turquoise-tiled buildings, mosques, madrasas and towering minarets.
Climb the Islam Khoja Minaret for a view over the historic city, and stay around sunset when the old buildings take on a warm golden glow.
The country’s capital offers a different side of Uzbekistan. Along with parks, museums and bustling streets, Tashkent is known for its unusually ornate metro stations, each decorated differently.
Don’t miss Chorsu Bazaar, where you can browse spices, dried fruits, fresh produce and local handicrafts. It is also a good place to try Uzbek staples such as plov and samsa.
Need a break from historic monuments? Head to the Chimgan Mountains and Charvak Reservoir, both accessible from Tashkent.
The region is popular for hiking and other outdoor activities, while the reservoir, surrounded by mountains, makes for a scenic escape. Winter brings snow to parts of the region, adding another dimension to the landscape.
Uzbekistan’s bazaars are worth exploring even if you aren’t planning to shop. They offer a glimpse into everyday life, with stalls selling colourful ceramics, embroidered textiles, spices, dried fruits and traditional handicrafts.
If you do want to take something home, ceramics and embroidered textiles make particularly attractive souvenirs.
No trip to Uzbekistan is complete without trying its food. Start with plov, the country’s famous rice dish cooked with meat, carrots and spices. You can also try samsa, flaky pastry filled with meat or vegetables, and lagman, a noodle dish with meat and vegetables.
And don’t skip non, the round bread that is a staple across Uzbekistan. Indian travellers may find some familiarity in the country’s love for rice, breads, spices and hearty meals, even though the flavours are distinctly Uzbek.
From grand Silk Road monuments and atmospheric old cities to mountain escapes, colourful markets and hearty food, Uzbekistan offers plenty to pack into a holiday. And if UPI makes payments easier for Indian visitors, exploring the country could soon become even more hassle-free.