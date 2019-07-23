More Indian women opting for luxury solo travel, says survey; Here are some destinations you can visit

For all those women who are set to travel the world and explore new cultures and cuisines, now is the time. The popularity of solo experiential trips has increased considerably, according to a recent survey of 3,500 Indian women from affluent backgrounds living in six major Indian metropolis.

The survey revealed that 75 per cent of women were eager to take solo experiential trips to far-flung corners of the world. All the participants had a master’s degree or above and were working professionals.

While there have always been adventure seekers who’ve enjoyed going on such trips, their numbers have swelled in the past decade, suggested the survey stating that a similar survey from 2009 revealed that a mere 15 per cent of Indian women from similar backgrounds were open to solo experiential travel that year.

“Clearly, there is a dramatic shift among Indian women with respect to preferences related to travel. Perhaps the starkest contrast between the surveys carried out in 2009 and in 2019 was that in the former, female participants wanted to visit vineyards in Europe or North America. In 2019 however, approximately 47 percent of them expressed a desire for an offbeat yet luxury vacation,” says Gunjan Indrayan, director and co-founder, Tripoetic Travel Planners, that conducted the survey during June this year.

According to Indrayan, an important reason for the change over the past decade is that young women now feel less bound by what society dictates, making them more willing to explore vacation destinations that are memorable, offbeat, fun, and offer an opportunity for personal growth.

“Among vacation destinations, Antarctica was foremost among the women surveyed as approximately 50 per cent of them believed traditional vacation destinations had little that differentiated them from each other. They believed the opportunities presented by Antarctica stood out because the continent was hauntingly majestic, unexplored, and offered the opportunity to see wildlife unlike those found anywhere else,” she added.

Interestingly, cruises were a popular way to take a luxury vacation among the survey responders. While 70 per cent of women said that a cruise to the Caribbean was their dream solo experiential trip, a cruise to Antarctica came a close second. Majority of females believed that cruise ships had amenities that surpassed those found even in the most luxurious hotels. What made cruise ships even more popular among women was that they presented an opportunity to explore several destinations while surrounded by lavishness.

If you too wish to go on a luxury holiday, here are some destinations you can opt for.

African Safari

Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Botswana have become some of the most sought-after African safari choices. Travellers get the opportunity to get personal with majestic lions, leopards, giraffes, rhinos, and elephants on such tours. They can even enjoy luxurious candlelit dinners and moonlit nights at simple yet stunning safari lodges and camps in an eco-conscious setting.

Small-group African safaris are highly customisable which could include Range Rover trekking, heli-touring, biking, and hiking.

Denmark

From turquoise beaches to dunes and high cliffs, Denmark offers a myriad spectacle of rich national parks, massive mountains, lush green forests, and glistening lakes. Denmark is called a bicycle nation, so make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to discover it. Also, cities all over Denmark offer boat tours, cruises, and even canoe rentals — which should definitely be on your to-do list.

Austria

Who doesn’t remember the iconic film Sound of Music? If you want to visit the locales where the film was shot, take a tour to the lake district, Mondsee and Berchtesgaden. The Alpine vistas offer a lot of variety to solo female travellers in Austria. One can soak in the beauty of its natural lakes and rivers. Since the country is known for its low crime rate, the cities are perfect to wander around and easy to navigate alone too. People can speak English here so there is always someone to ask if you do get lost.

Slovenia

A must-visit European country, Slovenia is known for its phenomenal architectural marvels of more than 10,000 caves. With plenty of sporting options, Slovenia attracts the adventurous traveller and those who love the outdoors. The country is also known to be safe for women travellers. There are 80 natural thermal springs and healing waters which also make it a popular destination from wellness perspective too.

Cambodia

The triangle tour of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos maintains a strong pull for the adventurous types. From its deserted islands, dense jungle and temples, to vibrant cityscapes, Cambodia offers plenty. One can opt to soar over the Angkor temples by helicopter, cruise the Mekong in style and bask in the sun on a quiet, tropical island.

Tips to keep in mind while travelling solo

*Dress like a local.

*If you ever feel unsafe or uncomfortable, it is a good idea to join a day tour.

*Book a few things in advance to enjoy a hassle-free travel and stay.

*Avoid travelling at nights as much as possible.

*Carry a map and pepper spray (for safety).

*Be mindful of your belongings.