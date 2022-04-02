scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Indian railways announces discounted packages for Char Dham Yatra in May; details inside

This year, following decreasing Covid-19 cases, IRCTC has announced lucrative offers for those planning to take the journey.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2022 10:20:23 am
kedarnath, char dham yatraHere's everything you need to know about the tour details. (File photo)

For pilgrims who are keen on going on the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand this May, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced discounted tour packages.

This popular pilgrimage route includes the mountain towns of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Every year, thousands of pilgrims visit these sites which is believed to help devotees achieve moksha.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) 

This year, following the decline in Covid-19 cases, IRCTC has announced lucrative offers for those planning to take the journey. This announcement comes as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh initiative by the government.

The 12 days and 11 nights Char Dham Yatra air tour package is priced at INR 58,900 for three people which comes with a specific itinerary. The journey is scheduled to commence on May 14 and end on May 25.

It will follow this route — Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri –Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar. Two way air tickets from Delhi via Nagpur are included in the package, according to the IRCTC tourism website.

The package cost for one person is INR 77,600 and and INR 61,400 for two travellers. The costs also include accommodation, as well as breakfast and dinner. You can find more cost details on irctctourism.com. 

