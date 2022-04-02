Indian railways announces discounted packages for Char Dham Yatra in May; details inside

For pilgrims who are keen on going on the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand this May, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced discounted tour packages.

This popular pilgrimage route includes the mountain towns of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Every year, thousands of pilgrims visit these sites which is believed to help devotees achieve moksha.

This year, following the decline in Covid-19 cases, IRCTC has announced lucrative offers for those planning to take the journey. This announcement comes as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh initiative by the government.

Visit the most revered pilgrim places for Hindus in #India with #IRCTCTourism‘s all-incl. 12D/11N Char Dham Yatra air tour package. From temple visits to holy ceremonies, experience it all on this divine pilgrimage. For #details, visit https://t.co/rmhSHk2pW9.@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 25, 2022

The 12 days and 11 nights Char Dham Yatra air tour package is priced at INR 58,900 for three people which comes with a specific itinerary. The journey is scheduled to commence on May 14 and end on May 25.

It will follow this route — Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri –Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar. Two way air tickets from Delhi via Nagpur are included in the package, according to the IRCTC tourism website.

The package cost for one person is INR 77,600 and and INR 61,400 for two travellers. The costs also include accommodation, as well as breakfast and dinner. You can find more cost details on irctctourism.com.

