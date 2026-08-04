India’s ‘Zero Temple’: Where one of the world’s oldest zero symbols survives

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The number zero is one of humanity’s greatest intellectual achievements. It underpins everything from modern computing and engineering to finance and space exploration. While the concept of zero developed over centuries in ancient India, one of the oldest recorded symbols for zero can still be seen today, not in a museum, but on the wall of an ancient temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
Known as the Chaturbhuj Temple, this little-known monument has earned the nickname “Zero Temple” because of an inscription believed to contain the world’s oldest recorded use of the circular zero symbol.
The Chaturbhuj Temple is located within the historic Gwalior Fort, one of India’s most impressive hill forts. Built in the 9th century CE, the temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is renowned less for its religious significance than for its extraordinary mathematical legacy.
Unlike many temples inside the fort, Chaturbhuj Temple is relatively modest in design. Yet its walls preserve an inscription that changed the history of mathematics.
The temple’s fame comes from a stone inscription dated around 876 CE, written in Sanskrit using the Nagari script.
The inscription records the donation of a flower garden to the temple and mentions measurements using numbers. Among these numbers appears a small circular symbol representing zero, making it one of the earliest known examples of the symbol in its modern form.
One reference mentions “270”, while another records “50”, both using the circular zero that resembles the numeral we write today.
Although ancient Indian mathematicians had already developed the concept of zero centuries earlier, the Chaturbhuj Temple inscription is among the oldest surviving physical examples of the symbol carved in stone.
Visitors to Gwalior Fort can still view the inscription on the temple wall. While weathering has affected parts of the carving over the centuries, the famous circular zero remains visible.
The temple attracts not only pilgrims but also historians, mathematicians and curious travellers interested in India’s scientific heritage.
Combined with other attractions inside Gwalior Fort, including palaces, temples and museums, the Zero Temple offers a fascinating glimpse into India’s contribution to global knowledge.