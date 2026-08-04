India’s ‘Zero Temple’: Where one of the world’s oldest zero symbols survives

The number zero is one of humanity’s greatest intellectual achievements. It underpins everything from modern computing and engineering to finance and space exploration. While the concept of zero developed over centuries in ancient India, one of the oldest recorded symbols for zero can still be seen today, not in a museum, but on the wall of an ancient temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Known as the Chaturbhuj Temple, this little-known monument has earned the nickname “Zero Temple” because of an inscription believed to contain the world’s oldest recorded use of the circular zero symbol.

Where is the Zero Temple?

The Chaturbhuj Temple is located within the historic Gwalior Fort, one of India’s most impressive hill forts. Built in the 9th century CE, the temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is renowned less for its religious significance than for its extraordinary mathematical legacy.