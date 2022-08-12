Independence Day long weekend: Two-hour getaways from Delhi

An Urban Oasis

Sonipat may not be anyone’s idea for a weekend getaway, but right at the Singhu Border (which shot to popularity during the farm protest days), there is an oasis of peace called Naad, a wellness retreat for city dwellers who may not have time to travel uphill. Naad features a bouquet of curated experiences that aim to heal and initiate patrons towards holistic wellbeing — rooted in Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Naad is the primordial sound that echoes through the universe, the vibration that is believed to have originated with its creation and has been reverberating through our very being ever since. Resonating with this age-old philosophy, the 39-room retreat also offers experiences of the Himalayan Salt Cave and Turkish Hammam, besides in-house doctors, massages, yoga sessions and Ayurvedic meals.

Pet, but no peeve

Short of Jaipur, A Dog’s Story provides a unique getaway, where pets are the focus. Right from the Wags Menu designed for them, to the bed, bowls and toys in the room, to the open spaces, everything is meant for them to enjoy their freedom. Set in the very serene and open surroundings of Kukas, with the Aravali Hills around, this bright and cheerful getaway comes with two comfortable, independent sets of accommodation with fully equipped kitchens, private gated lawns and one also has a plunge pool for the pet.

A Dog’s Story provides a unique getaway. Right from the Wags Menu designed for pets, to the bed, bowls and toys in the room, to the open spaces, everything is meant for them to enjoy their freedom. (Photo: PR handout) A Dog’s Story provides a unique getaway. Right from the Wags Menu designed for pets, to the bed, bowls and toys in the room, to the open spaces, everything is meant for them to enjoy their freedom. (Photo: PR handout)

Since the surroundings are safe and open, nothing better than long walks and strolls with the pet. Beyond that, there are bicycles for guests to take out into the open, besides getting to meet village folk and visiting their 300-year-old temple.

Advertisement

It takes a village to heal

Namaste Dwaar – The Gateway to Rural India, is an eco-friendly wellness destination providing ancient Indian natural healing therapies with rural life experiences. Spread over 12 acres of farmland, it is located on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway, in Mansurpur. Whether one is looking for a short weekend getaway from the city, natural relief for pain management and illness, or a tranquil break from everyday life, the healing benefits of the countryside are felt almost immediately with organic cuisine and individualised therapies.

With a swimming pool, fitness centre, wellness centre, library, handicraft zone, dedicated rooms for Ayurveda, Vedic Acupressure and Naturopathy, this is an option to relax and rejuvenate. (Photo: PR handout) With a swimming pool, fitness centre, wellness centre, library, handicraft zone, dedicated rooms for Ayurveda, Vedic Acupressure and Naturopathy, this is an option to relax and rejuvenate. (Photo: PR handout)

With a swimming pool, fitness centre, wellness centre, library, handicraft zone, dedicated rooms for Ayurveda, Vedic Acupressure and Naturopathy, a recreation centre, and a complete private family movie theatre, this is an option to relax and rejuvenate with friends and family. The experience also includes a visit to Haiderpur wetlands, along with cultural and historic sites such as Sardhana Church, the largest Basilica in north India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Things to remember before your next road trip

Rajasthani opulence, with a Khyber twist

The Heritage Village Resort & Spa, Manesar, is for anyone who has always wanted a typical opulent Rajasthani vacation but hasn’t found time to do so yet. Inspired by Rajasthani architecture, the resort is 20 minutes from Gurgaon on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. With green lawns surrounding this Rajasthani haveli, a pool, multiple dining options, a contemporary bar, a wellness retreat, and a kids club, this may be suitable for family getaways and staycations.

The Heritage Village Resort & Spa, Manesar, is for anyone who has always wanted a typical opulent Rajasthani vacation but hasn’t found time to do so yet. (Photo: PR handout) The Heritage Village Resort & Spa, Manesar, is for anyone who has always wanted a typical opulent Rajasthani vacation but hasn’t found time to do so yet. (Photo: PR handout)

Mardan, arguably among the Capital’s first North-western frontier restaurants, has also recently opened here. Interestingly, Manesar is also the name of a place located in the valley of Peshawar, the second-largest city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The restaurant took inspiration from the local food of this region and from the neighbouring regions of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Even the cocktails on the menu are named and crafted modelled on the ingredients from the region.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!