In Spain’s Canary Islands, tourists must carry negative COVID-19 test results

Travelling gives people a sense of normalcy, like everything is okay and things may be looking up. But it can also give them the illusion that the pandemic is over, since some countries have started to open their borders to invite tourists. But the pandemic continues, and if you want to travel, you ought to take all necessary precautions, especially if you are flying overseas.

According to latest reports, the Canary Islands in Spain — which is essentially an archipelago off the coast of north-western Africa — have passed a law which has made it mandatory for tourists visiting its hotels to produce a negative COVID-19 test result, as part of its efforts to limit and prevent fresh cases in the country.

As you may be aware, Canary Islands — a chain of seven islands — is an extremely popular tourist destination, especially for people from northern Europe who seek some sun and warmth in the winters and contribute to its tourism revenue. And now, as part of this new rule, all guests over the age of 12 will be made to present a negative test result taken at least 72 hours prior to arrival, when they check-in at their hotels.

“It is the feasible solution, for the time being, for the protection of the islands, our tourists and our residents,” Yaiza Castilla, the regional tourism chief was quoted as saying.

Different countries have been dealing with coronavirus cases in their own unique ways. For instance, it was recently announced that Thailand has rolled out a ‘Smart Band’, which is a mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists. The digital wristband will be able to measure the body temperature, with a certain reading triggering an alert to nearby health authorities. It is also believed to help tourists ask for directions should they find themselves lost in the country.

Before you travel to anywhere outside of your country, make sure you read up on all rules and safety regulations and go prepared.

