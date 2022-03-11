‘In Lazio with Love’: The dreamy Italian destination offering couples €2,000 to get married there

The dreamy locales of Italy are one of the most popular destination wedding options. And, looks like your Italy wedding dreams can now come true as the country’s Lazio region, which also includes Rome, is offering up to €20, 000 to couples who choose to get married there as part of the ‘Nel Lazio con Amore’ or ‘In Lazio with Love’ scheme.

“Couples, including foreign ones, who decide to marry or unite civilly in our territory will be able to count on a contribution of 2,000 € with the operation ‘Nel Lazio con Amore’,” Lazio region’s official Twitter account wrote.

1. Ieri a Dubai abbiamo presentato la nostra strategia per il rilancio di alcuni settori fondamentali per l’economia del Lazio: #turismo, #innovazione tecnologica e la filiera del wedding. pic.twitter.com/mcRvZ93MMG — Regione Lazio (@RegioneLazio) March 8, 2022

The regional authorities have allocated a total fund of 10 million euros for the scheme which is open to Italians or foreigners who marry in the region between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

To receive refunds, couples can make their requests by providing a maximum of five receipts. If accepted, they will receive a 2,000 euros refund on wedding services including wedding planners, wedding attire, venues, catering, flowers, car hire and photographer. You can also claim a refund of a maximum of 700 euros for your honeymoon.

However, it’s important to note that the money must be spent with Lazio-based firms to claim the refund. The applications for the same can be made until the end of January 2023, or until the fund gets over.

This move is aimed at reviving the pandemic-struck wedding sector in the region. According to reports, there has been a significant decrease in the number of people getting married in Lazio since the start of the pandemic.

“The scheme is needed to support a sector that has suffered badly from the economic crisis,” Nicola Zingaretti, the president of Lazio said, The Guardian reported. “We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage.”

