This theme park in Japan is offering visitors ‘screaming stickers’ to wear over masks

Visitors are told that instead of actually screaming, they can wear these stickers and “scream inside their heart” instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Visitors are told that instead of actually screaming, they can wear these stickers and “scream inside their heart” instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

At a time when the entire world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, some places are trying to give people a sense of normalcy, albeit with a few safety guidelines. In Japan, a theme park has done something fun and innovative. By gifting visitors ‘screaming stickers’ to wear over their mask, they are allowing people to express their excitement, without actually screaming or cheering.

In the current times, while social distancing has become the norm, people are also being warned to not step out without masks, as the transmission can purportedly happen via air droplets. Activities such as shouting, singing, laughing loudly, etc., are thought to increase the risk of transmission, whereby masks can come handy.

According to The Independent, ‘Greenland’, a park in Kumamoto in eastern Japan, unveiled the unique initiative on their social media page, by posting a video showing a visitor wearing the sticker over their mask, while aboard a roller coaster ride. “This is Greenland’s new scream style,” says the theme park’s Facebook page.

While the stickers are given to guests upon their arrival, they can choose from several designs. Visitors are told that instead of actually screaming, they can wear these stickers and “scream inside their heart” instead.

The move comes after many Japanese theme parks announced earlier this summer that screaming on rides was banned, so as to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection, the outlet reports.

