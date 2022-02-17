Important things to know if you are planning to become a permanent resident of Germany

Recently, Germany was named the fifth best country in the world to move to owing to its stable economy, employment opportunities and a competent higher education system. For working professionals seeking employment and residence in Germany, the new German Skilled Immigration Act which came to effect on March 2, 2020, has made the procedure simpler than before.

If you are looking to move to Germany, you will need a residence visa for staying there for work, studies, or permanent residence. According to the Federal Foreign Office, you will need a national visa which is issued for long-term stays for a particular purpose, and may be issued for up to a year. After entering Germany, visa holders must apply for a residence permit as a general rule. There are two kinds of residence permits: temporary and permanent. While the former allows you to stay in Germany for only a specified period of time, the latter permits permanent residence; you can also leave and return to the country freely.

The requirements for proficiency in German language are quite stringent for those applying for a permanent residence permit, so you will need to know advanced German. (Photo: Pexels) The requirements for proficiency in German language are quite stringent for those applying for a permanent residence permit, so you will need to know advanced German. (Photo: Pexels)

But note that this is not the same as acquiring German citizenship, which one can only apply for after eight years of residency and meeting certain requirements.

ALO CHECK OUT | Planning to immigrate to Canada? Here are three ways for working professionals to do so

The German Permanent Residence Permit, or Settlement Permit, is mostly given to people after holding the temporary residence permit for a few years, or those with the EU Blue Card (which permits extremely skilled professionals who want to work in Germany). They need to prove that they have worked for at least five years, that the Federal Employment Agency approved their job, and that they have paid the necessary taxes and contributions to the government. Additionally, the requirements for proficiency in German language are quite stringent, so you will need to know advanced German.

If you have a permanent residence permit, your children and spouse are allowed to join you. They will first get a temporary residence permit, and after a few years, will be able to get the permanent permit.

You can also find more information by visiting the German Missions in India at india.diplo.de/in-en or schengenvisainfo.com/.

Requirements:

-You must earn enough to sustain yourself and your family without using public funds.

-You must have a living space that is large enough to accommodate you and your family members.

-You must have paid contributions to the statutory pension insurance fund during the time you lived and worked in Germany.

-During your residence in Germany, you have worked in a position that is concurrent to your qualifications or degree.

-You can speak the German language at least on a B1 level, as measured by the Common European Framework of References for Languages (CEFR).

-You must pass the “Life in Germany” test to prove that you have sufficient knowledge about German culture and legal and social order.

Make a list of all the documents necessary for applying for a permanent residence permit in Germany. (Photo: Pexels) Make a list of all the documents necessary for applying for a permanent residence permit in Germany. (Photo: Pexels)

Documents checklist:

Your passport. The completed and signed application form (Antrag auf Erteilung der Niederlassungserlaubnis) A recent passport-size picture. 35mm x 45mm and white background. Proof of German health insurance. -If you are enrolled under statutory health insurance, submit a confirmation document from your provider.

-If you have private health insurance, submit the insurance policy and proof you have paid your contributions. Proof of social security contributions. Proof of income and financial stability:

-Bank statements if you are employed

-Tax returns if you are a freelancer or self-employed. Proof of knowledge of the German language. You need a recognized certificate showing at least B1 level. If you are employed: Contract of employment, along with:

-Salary statements from the last six months.

-Certificate of employment, issued by your employer within the last 14 days.

-Certificate by the German pension insurance institution. If you are a freelancer or self-employed:

-Your complete audit report and latest tax assessment. The audit has to be completed by a professional, such as a tax consultant, tax agent, or auditor.

-The notice of pension entitlement (if you are a retiree). Proof of having your main residence in Germany. This includes:

The Certificate of Registration of Address (Meldebestätigung).

A lease or rental agreement from your landlord.

Proof of having a German university degree or vocational certificate (if applicable).

Your Marriage Certificate (if you are married to a German citizen).

Your professional license (if you are considered a highly skilled worker).

ALSO FIND OUT | The world’s most and least powerful passports for 2022 are…

Application process

You should apply for permanent residence permit before your temporary one expires. The application for a Settlement Permit requires you to visit your local German Immigration Office to make an appointment, pick up the form, fill, and submit it ensure that the above mentioned documents are in place. You will be called back for an appointment wherein you will need all the documents for checking.

During the appointment, you will also be interviewed about your application. If you are applying for the permit as the spouse of a German national, your spouse must attend the interview with you.

Fees

The fees for a Permit are as follows:

-For skilled workers, the fee is €113 or INR 9641.

-For freelancer or self-employed professionals, the fee is €124 or INR 10,582.

-For highly qualified professional, the fee is €147 or INR 12,544.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!