Planning to immigrate to Canada? Here are three ways for working professionals to do so

There are many ways to migrate to Canada, and all the paperwork can make you feel confused. As opposed to inundating you with information, here is a simple guide on what you need to know, in terms of the options available to you, if you are considering shifting to Canada as a working professional.

From the ‘Express Entry’ option to the ‘Start-up Visa Program’, some of them are listed here; for detailed understanding, you can visit and read more on http://www.canada.ca.

1. Express Entry (EE)

This is for people who are “skilled immigrants” wanting to “settle in Canada permanently and take part in [its] economy”. There are three immigration programs under it:

– Canadian Experience Class (for skilled workers with Canadian work experience gained in the 3 years before application)

– Federal Skilled Worker Program (for skilled workers with foreign work experience meeting criteria for education, etc.)

– Federal Skilled Trades Program (for skilled workers qualified in a skilled trade having a valid job offer or a certificate of qualification)

You can find out about your eligibility by filling an online form where you will be asked questions about: nationality, age, language ability, family members, education, work experience, details on any job offer.

The next step would be to check your score. If you’re eligible for one or more of the EE programs, you will be ranked in an EE pool (of immigrants) using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). Every 2 weeks, top candidates in the pool are invited to apply for permanent residence during rounds of invitations.

Then, you have to get your documents ready, which includes language test results, a passport or travel document, provincial nomination (if you have one), an educational credential assessment report, written job offer from an employer in Canada (if you have one), proof of work experience, certificate of qualification in a trade occupation issued by a Canadian province or territory (if you have one), proof of funds.

Next, you will have to fill out your profile — your EE profile is where you share information about yourself. If eligible, you will be accepted into the pool of candidates and given you a CRS score. Submit your profile.

You will be sent an invitation to apply if you have the highest scores in the pool, and you will have 60 days to submit your application. If the application is complete — with all supporting documents — it will be processed in 6 months or less.

2. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

This is mainly for workers who:

– have the skills, education and work experience to contribute to the economy of a specific province or territory in the country

– want to live in that province

– want to become permanent residents of Canada

Each province has its own ‘streams’ that may target students, business people, skilled workers, semi-skilled workers.

You can either apply using

* Paper-based process:

. Apply to the province or territory for nomination under a non-EE stream.

. Meet the eligibility requirements of the province that nominates you.

. Once nominated, you submit a paper application for permanent residence to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

. Pass a medical exam and get a police check (certificate).

* Express Entry process:

. Contact the province or territory and apply for a nomination under EE stream.

. If the province agrees to nominate you, you create an EE profile (or update your profile) and show you have been nominated.

OR

. You create an EE profile and show the provinces and territories you’re interested in.

. If a province or territory sends you ‘notification of interest’, you contact them.

. Apply to their EE stream.

. If nominated, the province will offer it to you through your account; you accept it electronically.

In both cases, however, you must meet the eligibility requirements of the province and submit an EE profile and show that you meet the minimum criteria for it.

These provinces or territories provide PNP: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Yukon.

3. Start-up Visa Program (SUVP)

Under this, you can immigrate to Canada by starting a business and creating jobs, or even supporting entrepreneurs. This program targets immigrant entrepreneurs with the skills that:

– are innovative

– can create jobs for Canadians

– can compete on a global scale

In order to apply for SUVP, your business idea must be innovative and get the support of one or more of the designated organisations listed here:

(a) Venture capital funds

(b) Angel investor groups

(c) Business incubators

To be eligible, you must:

* have a qualifying business

* get a letter of support from a designated organisation

* meet the language requirements

* bring enough money to settle in the country

In order to apply, you must first,

1. Get the application package

2. Pay your application fees

3. Submit your application

In case there are multiple people applying for permanent residence (PR) as partners in a qualifying business, no application will be processed until all have been received. Also note that every business partner must submit their own application, and not all of them bunched together.

After application, if you’re between 14 and 79 years of age, you need to give your fingerprints and photo for every application for PR you submit.

Applications may be delayed if:

. There are criminal or security problems and need for more background checks

. Family situation is not clear; reasons being be divorce or an adoption that is not complete, or child custody issues

. The visa office has to contact other visa offices in Canada or abroad to verify your data.

Keep in mind that you must have a medical exam before you arrive in Canada. Additionally, your family members must also have one, even if they aren’t accompanying you.

