TravelForIndia: IHCL launches campaign to inspire safe travel in India

#TravelForIndia wishes to drive awareness about the importance of domestic tourism and its impact on livelihoods. (Source: Pixabay)

One of the most crucial things to have happened this year, as a result of the ongoing pandemic, is that travelling has slowed down drastically. While the first half of the year was spent in lockdown, figuring out ways to prevent and contain the infection, the second half has started to witness people slowly and cautiously venturing out, with hotels and resorts welcoming them back with safety and comfort.

And in a bid to boost the travel sector (which has been in limbo for a while this year), which does a great job of boosting local economies and generating employment, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) — South Asia’s largest hospitality company — launched the #TravelForIndia campaign on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27.

The campaign, which aims to inspire safe travel and help rebuild the tourism and hospitality industry, is in line with the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision. In fact, #TravelForIndia wishes to drive awareness about the importance of domestic tourism and its impact on livelihoods. With a number of initiatives supporting indigenous tourism in the pipeline, the campaign was flagged off with a special video that celebrated the incredible diversity of the country, while conveying the message of optimism, hope, and unity in solidarity.

“One of the most critical sectors, the travel and hospitality industry, which accounts for over 8 per cent of India’s total employment with over 4 crore jobs, is one of the most affected by the pandemic. ‘Travel for India’ supports responsible travel by showcasing the millions of people dedicated to making tourism a unique experience. It reiterates IHCL’s commitment to support the revival efforts of the sector, whilst conveying the far-reaching social impact each traveller’s journey can make,” Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said in a press statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd