Did you know of these iconic film locations featuring Hong Kong?

cinematic recall makes the experience of visiting any place surreal. If you are a fan of any of these films, you will surely enjoy a trip to Hong Kong. (Photo: PR handout)

While right now it is incredibly difficult to imagine stepping out of the country because of the rise in the number of cases in India and outside, in a few months, when it will be safe to travel again, you will need to identify and bookmark places beforehand.

Of the many countries you can visit, consider planning a trip to Hong Kong, especially if you are a movie buff. For it is here that a huge number of well-known Hollywood movies have been shot.

Ahead, read about some of these iconic movie locations.

Grand Millennium Plaza, Sheung Wan

This place must be included in your itinerary! (Photo: PR handout) This place must be included in your itinerary! (Photo: PR handout)

Grand Millennium Plaza often appears in locally-shot films. If you watch them, chances are you may identify this place, especially in the film ‘Firestorm‘, and the recent Chinese New Year comedy, ‘A Lifetime Treasure‘.

Wan Chai Wet Market

Chris Evans in the 2009 film ‘Push’. (Photo: PR handout) Chris Evans in the 2009 film ‘Push’. (Photo: PR handout)

Paul McGuigan’s 2009 supernatural thriller ‘Push‘, starring Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, was a rare Hollywood production shot in Hong Kong. Almost the entire film was set and filmed in the city. The many locations featured included Wan Chai’s wet market, just south of Johnston Road, near the MTR station.

Montane Mansion, Quarry Bay

This place is a hit with tourists! (Photo: PR handout) This place is a hit with tourists! (Photo: PR handout)

This giant residential block comprises five different buildings, dubbed by some as ‘Monster Building’ for their sheer size. Montane Mansion got its biggest global exposure when Transformers: Age of Extinction featured it, along with some of its surrounding streets, in the final battle. Besides this, its central courtyard has also appeared in numerous music videos and fashion shoots.

Victoria Harbour

Look at this stunning location! (Photo: PR handout) Look at this stunning location! (Photo: PR handout)

One of the most iconic movies which featured Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour was Die Another Day, starring Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, who escapes custody by diving into the waters of Victoria Harbour, emerging at Causeway Bay’s Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

International Finance Centre

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight‘ was shot here. (Photo: PR handout) Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight‘ was shot here. (Photo: PR handout)

To say that the Batman trilogy is famous, would be an understatement. Thoroughly enjoyed by fans around the world, Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight‘ was shot here. A C-130 cargo plane was seen flying in the city’s famous skyline as part of the filming.

Understandably, cinematic recall makes the experience of visiting any place surreal. If you are a fan of any of these films, you will surely enjoy a trip to Hong Kong.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle