India to get its first indoor skydiving facility in…

If you thought skydiving is only possible outdoors, jumping out from an airplane into a descent of thousands of metres, then you must not have heard of indoor skydiving experience. But, don’t fret. Soon, you will be able to experience it for the very first time in India as Hyderabad is slated to bring home the first-of-its-kind experience.

Indoor skydiving involves vertical wind tunnels which offer the thrill of a free fall, imitating a jump off a plane. Except, you won’t need either parachutes or aircraft. It is also safe from the risks of anomalies in weather and wind, and much easier on the pocket.

GravityZip is bringing the experience this month itself to Hyderabad‘s Gandipet. It is safe for everyone except pregnant women and people with prior medical conditions.

The space is built with a tunnel that stands at three metres with a wind speed that is maintained between 200 kmph to 400 kmph. In order to maintain safety, participants will be given a jumpsuit made of cotton, spandex and nylon along with shoes and helmet. The experience will be overseen and monitored by trained officials from Europe.

Adventure enthusiasts can now pre-book this experience on GravityZip’s website. The prices are fixed between Rs 2,800 to 3, 300.

