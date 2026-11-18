📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A business-class upgrade may seem like a matter of chance, but airlines usually follow specific criteria when deciding which passengers get moved to a premium cabin. Factors such as customer loyalty, ticket value, seat availability and operational requirements often determine who gets an upgrade.
Frequent flyer status and customer loyalty
One of the top considerations, Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, says, is frequent flyer status. These passengers tend to have higher membership with flight providers, and they will be prioritised for free upgrades. Repeat customers are important to airlines because they help ensure long-term revenue and brand loyalty.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Ticket value and fare categories
The kind of ticket purchased also plays a crucial role.
Gosain says, “Higher-paying economy fares get preference over people with low fares. Depending on the airline’s policies, corporate travellers may even be more likely to get an upgrade.
Seat availability and operational requirements
Seat and business requirements are also important factors to consider.
“If the economy class is full with no business class seats occupied, the airlines can upgrade a few passengers to fit the plane safely,” Gosain says, adding that if flights are interrupted, cancelled, or rebooked at the last minute, operations can be enhanced.
Airlines, however, do not leave many empty seats in business class, as they try to sell those seats at a higher price at the last minute.
Booking and check-in timing
Booking time and check-in can also influence decisions. “In the case of passengers who have the same loyalty, or are eligible for the same fare, the timing when the request is made for an upgrade could be a factor,” Gosain mentions.
Implications for the tourism industry
At the tourism industry level, Gosain says information about the airline’s ability to upgrade passengers can help tour operators direct travellers to appropriate fare categories and loyalty programmes.
“This will also enable them to communicate the extra value that can be offered to their corporate clients and frequent flyers,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.