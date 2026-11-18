A business-class upgrade may seem like a matter of chance, but airlines usually follow specific criteria when deciding which passengers get moved to a premium cabin. Factors such as customer loyalty, ticket value, seat availability and operational requirements often determine who gets an upgrade.

Frequent flyer status and customer loyalty

One of the top considerations, Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, says, is frequent flyer status. These passengers tend to have higher membership with flight providers, and they will be prioritised for free upgrades. Repeat customers are important to airlines because they help ensure long-term revenue and brand loyalty.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.