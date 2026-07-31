How this 550-year-old banyan tree in Andhra Pradesh came to look like a forest

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Spread across nearly five acres in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, Thimmamma Marrimanu is no ordinary banyan tree. Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest banyan tree by canopy coverage, this 550-year-old natural wonder is so vast that first-time visitors often mistake it for an entire forest.
What appears to be hundreds of trees is, in reality, a single living organism. Its sprawling canopy is supported by more than 1,000 trunks, all connected to the same parent tree. But how can one tree become this enormous?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to environmentalist Jasmit Singh Arora, unlike most trees that primarily grow upwards, banyan trees expand horizontally.
“This giant banyan tree expands sideways, not just upward. It does this using special aerial roots. These roots begin high on the branches and slowly grow towards the ground. Once they reach the soil, they anchor themselves and gradually thicken into sturdy, trunk-like pillars,” he explains.
“These new trunks support the heavy, spreading branches, allowing the tree to keep growing wider and wider without collapsing,” he says.
This process has continued uninterrupted for more than five centuries. “Over 550 years, this natural process has created over 1,000 trunks. So, even though it looks like a whole forest, it is actually one single, amazing living tree,” Arora adds.
Beyond their incredible size, mature banyan trees play a far bigger ecological role than many people realise. Arora describes them as keystone species, meaning their presence supports an entire web of life.
“Their thick branches and many trunks provide safe homes and nesting spots for birds, bats and insects,” he explains.
Another reason is their unique fruiting cycle. “Banyan trees produce figs throughout the year, offering a dependable food source even when many other plants are not fruiting,” says Arora.
This continuous food supply helps sustain wildlife through changing seasons, making ancient banyans biodiversity hotspots.
“If a mature banyan is lost, local biodiversity drops sharply. Animals lose shelter and food, causing their populations to shrink or move elsewhere,” Arora warns.
The consequences extend beyond wildlife. Birds and bats that feed on banyan figs are also important seed dispersers. Without them, fewer seeds reach new locations, reducing the natural regeneration of forests.
“Without birds and bats spreading seeds, new plants struggle to establish themselves, weakening the entire local ecosystem,” he explains.
“Protecting heritage banyan trees significantly strengthens climate resilience in surrounding landscapes,” says Arora.
He explains that their enormous canopies act like natural cooling systems. “Their widespread shade lowers ground temperatures and helps retain soil moisture, allowing nearby landscapes to better withstand heatwaves and drought,” he says.
Their extensive root systems perform another crucial function. “The vast network of roots holds soil firmly in place, reducing erosion during heavy rains while helping rainwater infiltrate the ground and recharge local water tables,” Arora explains.
Like all large, long-lived trees, ancient banyans also serve as important carbon stores. “They capture and store significant amounts of carbon dioxide, making them valuable natural allies in mitigating climate change. Saving these heritage trees is a powerful, natural defence against extreme weather,” Arora emphasises.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.