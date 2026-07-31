How this 550-year-old banyan tree in Andhra Pradesh came to look like a forest

Spread across nearly five acres in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, Thimmamma Marrimanu is no ordinary banyan tree. Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest banyan tree by canopy coverage, this 550-year-old natural wonder is so vast that first-time visitors often mistake it for an entire forest.

What appears to be hundreds of trees is, in reality, a single living organism. Its sprawling canopy is supported by more than 1,000 trunks, all connected to the same parent tree. But how can one tree become this enormous?

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