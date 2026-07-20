How Seoul’s outdoor libraries are turning parks into open-air reading rooms

In a city known for blazing-fast internet, Seoul has embraced an unexpected trend: encouraging people to put their phones away and pick up a book. Through its Seoul Outdoor Library initiative, the South Korean capital has transformed parks and public plazas into open-air reading rooms complete with bookshelves, bean bags, loungers and cultural programmes. Free and open to everyone, these spaces invite residents and tourists alike to read beneath the open sky, making books as accessible as a walk in the park.

Launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the concept aims to make reading part of everyday life while reimagining how public spaces are used. Instead of viewing libraries as enclosed buildings, Seoul has taken literature outdoors, creating destinations where people can relax, socialise and disconnect from digital distractions. In an era when screen time dominates daily routines, the initiative also implies the cognitive and emotional benefits of reading in shared public spaces.

According to Dr Dipesh Pimpale, Consultant Neurologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, such environments can positively influence brain health while offering a much-needed alternative to constant smartphone use.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How outdoor reading benefits the brain

Dr Pimpale says reading in calm, shared environments activates multiple areas of the brain simultaneously. “Reading in a calm, shared public space activates several brain functions at once. It builds attention, language skills, memory and imagination without the constant interruptions from digital devices.”

Unlike scrolling through social media, reading requires sustained focus. “Books encourage the brain to stay with one idea for longer periods, improving concentration and promoting deeper thinking.”

According to him, outdoor reading spaces also nurture emotional well-being. “Seeing others read often inspires people to pick up a book themselves, while the quiet atmosphere reduces stress. Over time, this habit supports emotional regulation, empathy and healthier social interactions.”

Story continues below this ad

A healthier alternative to endless scrolling

With smartphone use becoming deeply ingrained in everyday life, Dr Pimpale believes initiatives like Seoul’s outdoor libraries offer an effective way to reduce screen dependence. “Smartphones train the brain to constantly switch between notifications, videos and apps, reinforcing the need for continuous stimulation.”

Books, on the other hand, engage the brain differently. “Reading requires sustained attention, allowing the brain to process information more thoroughly and retain it better.”

He also points out that spending less time on screens benefits physical health. “Reading gives the eyes and the mind a break from prolonged screen exposure, which is linked to digital eye strain, poor sleep and mental fatigue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perla Shaheen (@perlashaheen_)

Can outdoor libraries help reduce screen time?

Dr Pimpale believes even small changes can make a difference. “Replacing just 20 to 30 minutes of daily screen time with reading can improve focus, reduce stress and promote healthier thinking habits.”

He adds that public reading spaces make this transition easier. “When books are available in inviting public spaces, people are naturally encouraged to put away their phones, slow down and reconnect with reading.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | The definitive list of books by India’s Gen Z authors you must read

Popular outdoor reading spots in Seoul

Seoul Outdoor Library

Located in front of Seoul City Hall, this is one of the flagship venues of the Seoul Outdoor Library programme. During the warmer months, the plaza transforms into a giant reading lounge with thousands of books, colourful seating and cultural performances. Office-goers, families and tourists often stop by to unwind with a book amid the city’s bustling skyline.

Cheonggyecheon Stream Reading Zone

Along the restored Cheonggyecheon Stream, seasonal reading areas offer a quieter setting where visitors can enjoy books beside flowing water. The peaceful environment makes it a popular escape from the city’s busy streets.

Hangang Outdoor Library

Several parks along the Han River host outdoor reading events as part of Seoul’s broader reading campaign. With picnic lawns, river views and comfortable seating, these locations encourage people to combine leisure, nature and literature.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.