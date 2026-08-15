How ‘Menty B’ breaks are changing the way we travel

A “Menty B” break is emerging as a new way to think about holidays—not simply as a chance to sightsee, but as an intentional pause from the pressures of everyday life. The trend reflects the growing popularity of wellness-focused travel, where people seek destinations and experiences that help them slow down, disconnect and mentally recharge. Instead of packed itineraries and back-to-back activities, these breaks prioritise rest, nature, mindfulness and unstructured time. As burnout and digital fatigue become increasingly common, the idea of travelling for mental well-being is reshaping what people expect from a holiday.

But can a few days away really make a difference to mental health? According to Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor, PSRI Hospital, a short break can certainly help, but it needs to be viewed as a reset rather than a cure.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Can a holiday actually help with burnout?

“A short break can help reduce stress and mental fatigue, but it is not a cure for burnout,” Kohli says. The distinction matters because burnout is often linked to circumstances that continue even after a person returns from holiday. Chronic workload, limited control at work, poor work-life boundaries or ongoing emotional distress can all contribute to prolonged stress.

“If the underlying causes – say chronic workload, lack of control, poor work-life boundaries or ongoing emotional distress – are the same, the benefits may be short-lived,” she explains.

Why does disconnecting from technology feel restorative?

For many people, a holiday does not necessarily mean switching off. Work emails, messages, social media and notifications can follow them wherever they go.

Kohli says this constant digital engagement can keep the brain in a state of continuous alertness. Stepping away from notifications and work-related communication, even for a few days, can reduce some of that stimulation.

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“It gives the mind a chance to recover, and a few days of being disconnected reduces those constant interruptions,” she says. But the benefit isn’t simply about putting the phone away.

“The real win is not so much about unplugging; it is about allowing the brain to move from constant stimulation to periods of rest and recovery,” Kohli explains.

Menty B break is all about spending quality by ourselves (Photo: Magnific) Menty B break is all about spending quality by ourselves (Photo: Magnific)

Why can slow travel be better than a packed itinerary?

A holiday can sometimes become another item on an already busy to-do list. Visiting multiple attractions, following tight schedules and trying to maximise every hour can leave little room for actual rest.

“Sometimes a busy holiday can be yet another source of pressure due to schedules, crowds and the need to constantly ‘do something’,” Kohli says.

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This is where slow travel can offer a different experience. Spending time in nature, walking without a strict schedule or simply sitting and taking in the surroundings can reduce the demands placed on attention.

“Slow travel, nature, and unstructured time can help the nervous system get out of a high demand state,” she explains. The restorative element may come from having fewer demands on your attention and greater freedom to follow your own pace, rather than trying to optimise every hour of the trip.

“Being in nature, walking, looking at nature or simply doing nothing can help you to relax and have a clearer mind,” Kohli adds.

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Is a Menty B break right for everyone?

As Kohli puts it, a Menty B break can be “useful as a reset”, but persistent burnout symptoms may require more substantive lifestyle changes or professional intervention.

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“There is no single type of holiday that works for everyone. For some, an active trip may be energising, while others may benefit more from quiet surroundings and unstructured days. The important consideration is whether the holiday actually reduces the demands a person is trying to escape from. If someone spends their break checking work messages, maintaining a packed itinerary and worrying about making the most of every experience, the trip may not provide much psychological recovery,” she reiterates.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.