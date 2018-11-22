Hot air balloons to fill the London skyline soon

Have you ever seen 50 hot air balloons scattered across the blue sky at the same time, with the exception of Cappadocia in Turkey? London will witness this spectacular sight as part of the Ricoh Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, an annual celebration in aid of the Lord Mayor’s Appeal.

The extravaganza is going to start in Battersea Park followed by famous London landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and the Tower of London. For decades now, the annual Lord Mayor’s Appeal of the City of London has raised millions of pounds for charities.

The regatta was planned to be held around the first week of June and July, however, due to adverse weather condition, it was postponed until November 25 and December 2. The annual event organised by Exclusive Ballooning, a leading aerial marketing company had raised over £175,000 in the last three years alone.

According to the official statement, back in 1992, Sir Brian Jenkins became the first Lord Mayor to fly across the City of London in a hot air balloon. Accompanied by Lady Jenkins, the balloon was one of twelve flying that morning from the Honourable Artillery Company’s magnificent grounds. The flight generated fantastic positive publicity and funds for the Lord Mayor’s Charity Appeal. Now it may have monetary benefits as its prime importance but it is also a sight for tourists who visit the city and also for the local citizens during this time of the year.