Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Hong Kong’s historic Peak Tram reopens after 14 months; all you need to know about it

Dating back to 1888, The tram ferries locals and tourists to Hong Kong's highest spot, Victoria Peak or The Peak

Peak TramReportedly, it has undergone a $799m HKD (£87m) facelift since closing in June 2021 (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Hong Kong’s Peak Tram, one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, has reopened after 14 months following the Covid-19 closure. The tram, which is the oldest funicular in Asia, has got a new look upon its reopening on August 27.

According to a report by CNN, it now has longer cars and can hold about 200 people per ride. Making it more accessible for wheelchair and stroller users, the entire area has been made step-free.

Reportedly, it has undergone a $799m HKD (£87m) facelift since closing in June 2021.

The entrance to the tram now also has multimedia exhibits showcasing Peak Tram’s history from the Victorian era to the present. The ticket entrance features a stone sculpture ‘Eye of Infinity’ by Australian-Chinese artist Lindy Lee.

Dating back to 1888, The tram ferries locals and tourists to Hong Kong’s highest spot, Victoria Peak or The Peak. Often dubbed as the city’s most mesmerising destination, the journey to The Peak is considered to be one of the most spellbinding.

According to Hong Kong Tourism Board, The Peak Tram first opened for the use of the British governor and The Peak’s residents. However, today it can be enjoyed by everyone.

“The journey takes approximately 8–10 minutes and is a visual experience to remember, as skyscrapers glide past at what appear to be impossible angles while the tram makes its ascent,” it noted.

The tram runs at an interval of 15-20 minutes between the Peak Tram Lower Terminus in Central to the Peak Tram Upper Terminus at The Peak, and rises to 396 meters (about 1,300 feet) above sea level.

Tickets for a ride in The Peak Tram begin at $47 HK ($6 US) one-way for adults and $24 HK ($3) for kids and seniors, and can be purchased online in advance.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:40:05 pm
