Hong Kong’s historic Peak Tram reopens after 14 months; all you need to know about it

Hong Kong’s Peak Tram, one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, has reopened after 14 months following the Covid-19 closure. The tram, which is the oldest funicular in Asia, has got a new look upon its reopening on August 27.

According to a report by CNN, it now has longer cars and can hold about 200 people per ride. Making it more accessible for wheelchair and stroller users, the entire area has been made step-free.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Reportedly, it has undergone a $799m HKD (£87m) facelift since closing in June 2021.

The entrance to the tram now also has multimedia exhibits showcasing Peak Tram’s history from the Victorian era to the present. The ticket entrance features a stone sculpture ‘Eye of Infinity’ by Australian-Chinese artist Lindy Lee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Peak Tram and The Peak Tower (@thepeakhk)

Dating back to 1888, The tram ferries locals and tourists to Hong Kong’s highest spot, Victoria Peak or The Peak. Often dubbed as the city’s most mesmerising destination, the journey to The Peak is considered to be one of the most spellbinding.

According to Hong Kong Tourism Board, The Peak Tram first opened for the use of the British governor and The Peak’s residents. However, today it can be enjoyed by everyone.

ALSO READ | Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

“The journey takes approximately 8–10 minutes and is a visual experience to remember, as skyscrapers glide past at what appear to be impossible angles while the tram makes its ascent,” it noted.

Advertisement

The tram runs at an interval of 15-20 minutes between the Peak Tram Lower Terminus in Central to the Peak Tram Upper Terminus at The Peak, and rises to 396 meters (about 1,300 feet) above sea level.

Tickets for a ride in The Peak Tram begin at $47 HK ($6 US) one-way for adults and $24 HK ($3) for kids and seniors, and can be purchased online in advance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!