Planning a trip to Hong Kong? These offbeat experiences might interest you

Monsoon is upon us and the change in season usually signals the end of the vacation period. But don’t let the rains dampen your plans to go on a holiday because there are plenty of places you can actually plan a quick getaway to during the rainy season. One such place is Hong Kong that is blessed with mild to moderate weather making it a popular destination all through the year.

With the city coming alive with festivities, July is the perfect time to plan a mix of outdoor and indoor experiences when visiting Hong Kong. While we are all familiar with Disneyland and Ocean Park, that attract a lot of tourists every year, why not explore something new on your next visit? Here are a few suggestions that make for the perfect way to explore and to discover Hong Kong like a local.

Hike up the Dragon’s Back

One of the most accessible hikes to the bustling city centre is the Dragon’s Back – a trail that follows an undulating ridge on the southern end of Hong Kong island, much like, well, walking on a Dragon’s Back. The five-mile Dragon’s Back hike affords spectacular views of fishing villages and pristine beaches. Once you have hiked up to the Dragon’s Back, paraglide your way down to the island to enjoy spectacular views.

Hong Kong Global Geopark

The UNESCO listed Hong Kong Global Geopark is a crowning glory that consists of two geological regions: the widely distributed hexagonal rock columns in Sai Kung, and the northeast New Territories region which comprises sedimentary rocks formed in different geological periods. For adventure seekers, hiking along the MacLehose trail offers unobstructed views of the columns.

Experiment with Cartoon Dimsums

From culinary festivals and cosy eateries to international and local flavours, Hong Kong offers a phenomenal gastronomic experience for every traveller. Dim sums are a must-try when you’re in Hong Kong, but if you want to have a meal to remember, visit Yum Cha that serves Cartoon Dim Sums. The delicious Char Sui Bao (BBQ pork buns) look like three little pigs and they are famous for their “vomiting” custard buns.

Chant prayers at the Chi Lin Nunnery

Established in 1934, the Chi Lin Nunnery is a large temple complex of elegant wooden architecture, treasured Buddhist relics and soul-soothing lotus ponds. The architecture is intended to demonstrate the harmony of humans with nature. You will witness silent nuns chanting prayers and offering fruit and rice to Buddha. Chi Lin Nunnery is considered as one of the most beautiful shrines in Hong Kong, and if you love Chinese Culture, it is definitely worth exploring.

While you’re at Chi Lin Nunnery, a walk across the bridge will land you at the tranquil Nan Lian Garden. This lovely park has been designed with artificial hillocks, ornamental rocks, waterfalls and koi ponds.