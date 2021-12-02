Make your childhood Christmas dreams come true at the ‘Home Alone’ house

The house where our childhood favourite Kevin McCallister’s (played by Macaulay Culkin) shenanigans with thugs Harry Lime (Joe Pesci) and Marv Murchins (Daniel Stern) takes places in the famous American Christmas family comedy Home Alone in Chicago, is now available on Airbnb.

The vacation rental company took to Instagram to invite bookings, saying “one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders).”

The house will be available for just one night on December 12, 1 PM CT (12:30 AM IST), for a tariff of just $25 (INR 1,873).

“Guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with a perfectly trimmed tree included, booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), Chicago’s finest pizza and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.”

This offer coincides with the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest in the franchise, last month. As per the company, the guests will be hosted by Kevin’s big brother the movie, Buzz McAllister.

The house looks just the same as it did in the 90s movies, complete with the paint can that Kevin deployed to fend off the burglars, the lawn jockey statue outside the house, and a candle lit dinner setting for mac and cheese.

Earlier this month, Airbnb also announced that the famous Villa Balbiano, which completed the immaculate Italian setting in the Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci, will also be available for just one night.

