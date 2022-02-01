Historic Trans Bhutan Trail set to reopen for the first time after six decades

With its colourful culture and magnificent mountain peaks, Bhutan is one of the most loved destinations for tourists across the globe. Nestled between India and China in the Himalayas, this quaint country offers peace and serenity like none other. Now, one of the most sought-after pilgrimage trails running through the length of this Buddhist country — the Trans Bhutan Trail — should also be on your travel itinerary as it is all set to reopen after 60 years, in March 2022.

The 250-mile long trail runs from Haa in the west to Trashigang in the east, and is one of the most culturally-rich and least explored trails in the world. According to Bhutan Canada Foundation, the route connects nine dzongkhags (districts), 28 gewogs (local governments), two municipalities, one national park and 400 historic and cultural sites.

Travellers, who follow the entire trail, will find themselves crossing 18 major bridges and climbing 10,000 stairs. Visitors can choose to either walk or bike on this majestic journey.

The Trail will be reopened by The King in a ceremony held in the ancient and sacred city of Trongsa, central Bhutan.

The restoration work was envisioned by The King. (Source: transbhutantrail.com)

“This is a community-based project in both its building and operation which will restore an ancient cultural icon and provide a sustainable, net carbon zero experience in the country for pilgrims and travellers,” Sam Blyth, chair of the Bhutan Canada Foundation, said in a statement.

“The Trans Bhutan Trail also reflects the country’s philosophy of Gross National Happiness and will allow the children of Bhutan to walk in the footsteps of their ancestors,” he added.

Dating back to at least the 16th century, the trail connected the fortresses called Dzongs and served as a pilgrimage route for Buddhists. According to the official website, it also played “a major role in uniting the region’s many provinces, repelling foreign incursions and fostering the birth of Bhutan as a nation in 1907”.

By the 1960s, however, it fell into neglect with the construction of the national highway. Eventually, the bridges, footpaths and stairways collapsed, gewogs (villages) and landholdings were separated owing to this.

To restore the lost glory, the restoration was envisioned by The King in 2018, led by the Bhutan Canada Foundation with the support of the Tourism Council of Bhutan. During the pandemic, with the assistance of the Royal Government of Bhutan, more than 900 workers helped in the restoration work of the Trail which included the rebuilding of 10 bridges, hundreds of kilometres of footpaths and more than 10, 000 steps.

