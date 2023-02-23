Know more about the historic Gaziantep Castle destroyed in Turkey earthquake

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killed more than 47,000 people and left millions homeless, apart from damaging or destroying thousands of buildings. In one of the most significant cultural damages in Turkey, the 2000-year-old historic Gaziantep Castle has been almost completely destroyed by the natural disaster.

According to a video obtained and verified by BBC, the castle, built during the Roman Empire, is now in ruins with many of its walls collapsed and broken into pieces on the streets below. Some of the fortifications in the “east, south and south-east” of the castle had been destroyed by the earthquake, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu was reported as saying, adding that “debris was scattered on the road”.

The Gaziantep Castle, locally known as Gaziantep Kalesi, lies in the centre of Gaziantep city, in the southeastern region of Turkey. It is situated on a hill overlooking the city and has been a significant landmark for centuries.

While the set of the castle was already used as an observation point by the Hittite Empire in the second millennium BC, the Roman Empire built a fortification on the same site during the second and third centuries. The Gaziantep Castle underwent further expansion and renovation under the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I in the sixth century.

According to castles.nl, “In 661 AD the castle passed to the Umayyads. It stayed in Muslim hands until 962, when the Byzantines recaptured Gaziantep. In 1067 it was taken by the Seljuks. It was captured by Crusaders in 1098 and became integrated in their County of Edessa. It reverted to the Seljuk Sultanate of Rûm in 1150. Then a period of constant conquering and reconquering followed, during which it was alternately possessed by the Seljuks, the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia and the Zengid dynasty.”

The castle was captured by Ayyubids in 1181 who restored and strengthened it before it was retaken by the Seljuks. In 1516, it was captured by Ottoman Empire following which it lost its military importance. It also played an important role during Turkey’s war of independence in the early 20th century.

Serving as an excellent example of the Ottoman military style, the castle’s architecture features thick walls, towers, and gates designed to withstand siege attacks. It has four main gates, each named after the direction it faces: the North Gate, South Gate, East Gate, and West Gate. Until recently, the Gaziantep Castle served as the Gaziantep Defence and Heroism Panoramic Museum.

