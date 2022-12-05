Inside Hina Khan’s trip to Turkey: ‘Istanbul mai mera jigar kho gaya ji’

Hina Khan, who has wowed everyone with her acting prowess over the years, never fails to explore new and exciting destinations. In between her hectic schedules, the actor manages to steal some time for a quick getaway with her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. As such, the actor is currently busy touring Turkey and serving travel goals. “Travel therapy…Chalo Turkey,” she wrote, as she shared a series of pictures of her on a flight.

First, Hina visited the 360 Istanbul restaurant. “Had an all-around fulfilling time at this restaurant 360 degrees Istanbul, just like the name suggests,” she wrote. The rooftop restaurant is perched on a 19th-century apartment building in Beyoglu and serves an impeccable 360 degrees view of Istanbul.

For the dinner, she wore a striped black and white sweatshirt and paired it with a pair of white distressed trousers and white sneakers.

Next, Hina visited the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia Museum in Istanbul. The Ottoman-era historical imperia mosque attracts large numbers of tourists every year. In the museum, on the other hand, one can see historical artefacts from both Eastern Roman Empire and Ottoman Empire.

“The weight of history commands us to sit down and look around… give the place its due and absorb as much as we can just as the ones who came before us and just the ones who would come after,” she captioned the post.

Sharing another reel from the same place, the actor added, “The heritage of rich history and a proud traditional people intricately linked with their culture is what I see in my visit to Istanbul, Turkey. These are not just monuments but symbols of excellence.”

Next, she visited Arnavutköy – a town and rural district in Istanbul renowned for its wooden Ottoman mansions and seafood restaurants. “Arnavutkoy has my heart,” she wrote.

Hina also explored the Dolmabahçe Palace located in the Besiktas district of Istanbul. It has great historical value as the palace served as the main administrative centre of the Ottoman Empire from 1856 to 1887 and 1909 to 1922. “When work is travel, fun is guaranteed,” she wrote.

Encapsulating her love for Istanbul, Hina wrote, “Istanbul mai mera jigar kho gaya ji. I found the calmness and serenity everywhere I went in Istanbul, it was like a place no other.”

