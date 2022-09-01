scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Hina Khan sets massive travel and fashion goals in new pictures from Thailand; check it out

In one of the photos, the actor spread her arms and crossed her legs, and given the low-angle frame, looked deific with the overcast sky above her

Hina Khan, Hina Khan news, Hina Khan fashion, Hina Khan travel, Hina Khan Instagram, Hina Khan holiday, Hina Khan in Thailand, Hina Khan Thailand photos, indian express news"Nature is therapeutic..." the actor captioned a series of gorgeous photographs clicked at the Phi Phi Islands. (Photo: Instagram/@realhinakhan)

If we go by Hina Khan‘s social media posts and activities, it would seem that the actor loves two things: fashion and travel. When she is not owning her red carpet appearances or shooting, Khan seems to be planning her next trip.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She recently posted some photos from Thailand — her recent sojourn — where she merged her love for globetrotting and her sound sense of fashion, and the result is a stunning social media feed replete with jaw-dropping pictures.

ALSO READ |Richa Chadha shares snippets of her holiday with Ali Fazal: ‘I sit and think about Italy’

“Nature is therapeutic… Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow,” the actor captioned a series of gorgeous photographs clicked at the Phi Phi Islands. “Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi,” she wrote.

Next to the caption, Khan posed in a multi-coloured floral crop-top and a matching skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. She wore her hair in an updo and took some candid shots that looked postcard-perfect amid the lush green mountains and the clear blue waters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In one of the photos, Khan spread her arms and crossed her legs, and given the low-angle frame, looked deific with the overcast sky above her. Other shots featured more relaxed poses — in one of them, she grinned at the camera, and in another low-angle shot, she looked at the distance while posing on the boat.

ALSO READ |Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

The Phi Phi Islands have been featured in many films and travel shows. They are an island group located between the island of Phuket and the Straits of Malacca coast of Thailand. Administratively, these islands are a part of the Krabi Province.

Phi Phi Islands. Thailand, travel Pileh lagoon in Phi Phi Leh island, Thailand.

While the Ko Phi Phi Don is the largest island in the group, the second largest island Ko Phi Phi Le is visited by most tourists. Others in the group include Bida Nok, Bida Nai and Bamboo Island, which are smaller. These islands are accessible by speedboats and long-tail boats from Krabi, mostly, and sometimes from Phuket.

Advertisement

Check out some of Khan’s other photos from her holiday in Thailand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Would you like to visit this beautiful country soon?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:50:16 pm
Next Story

PM woos Kerala, flays ‘political polarisation’ to help the corrupt

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam promotions: When Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna impressed with their style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement