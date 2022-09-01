Hina Khan sets massive travel and fashion goals in new pictures from Thailand; check it out

If we go by Hina Khan‘s social media posts and activities, it would seem that the actor loves two things: fashion and travel. When she is not owning her red carpet appearances or shooting, Khan seems to be planning her next trip.

She recently posted some photos from Thailand — her recent sojourn — where she merged her love for globetrotting and her sound sense of fashion, and the result is a stunning social media feed replete with jaw-dropping pictures.

“Nature is therapeutic… Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow,” the actor captioned a series of gorgeous photographs clicked at the Phi Phi Islands. “Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi,” she wrote.

Next to the caption, Khan posed in a multi-coloured floral crop-top and a matching skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. She wore her hair in an updo and took some candid shots that looked postcard-perfect amid the lush green mountains and the clear blue waters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In one of the photos, Khan spread her arms and crossed her legs, and given the low-angle frame, looked deific with the overcast sky above her. Other shots featured more relaxed poses — in one of them, she grinned at the camera, and in another low-angle shot, she looked at the distance while posing on the boat.

The Phi Phi Islands have been featured in many films and travel shows. They are an island group located between the island of Phuket and the Straits of Malacca coast of Thailand. Administratively, these islands are a part of the Krabi Province.

Pileh lagoon in Phi Phi Leh island, Thailand. Pileh lagoon in Phi Phi Leh island, Thailand.

While the Ko Phi Phi Don is the largest island in the group, the second largest island Ko Phi Phi Le is visited by most tourists. Others in the group include Bida Nok, Bida Nai and Bamboo Island, which are smaller. These islands are accessible by speedboats and long-tail boats from Krabi, mostly, and sometimes from Phuket.

Check out some of Khan’s other photos from her holiday in Thailand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Would you like to visit this beautiful country soon?

