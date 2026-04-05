Swimming with sharks: Follow Hina Khan’s ‘magical’ diving adventure in Maldives

The Maldives is famed for its tranquil tropical setting and spectacular resorts, but below the waves awaits a very different experience. Their beautiful atolls (ring-shaped coral reefs) provide a refuge for a variety of marine life, including numerous shark species. Hina Khan’s recent visit to the Maldives included an exciting swim with these aquatic predators, which she described as “nothing short of magic”.

“When the Viking of the Deep meet the Queen of the Spirit. And they dance with the waves. It’s nothing short of magic hehe..Swimming with the Mighty Sharks, bigger than me, in their own Habitat brought a feeling of sheer strength. We are only as brave as we think; uncharted territory is actually Life, every day. It just feels different when you are doing it purposely,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, sharing a video of swimming with sharks.