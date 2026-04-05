Swimming with sharks: Follow Hina Khan’s ‘magical’ diving adventure in Maldives

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The Maldives is famed for its tranquil tropical setting and spectacular resorts, but below the waves awaits a very different experience. Their beautiful atolls (ring-shaped coral reefs) provide a refuge for a variety of marine life, including numerous shark species. Hina Khan’s recent visit to the Maldives included an exciting swim with these aquatic predators, which she described as “nothing short of magic”.
“When the Viking of the Deep meet the Queen of the Spirit. And they dance with the waves. It’s nothing short of magic hehe..Swimming with the Mighty Sharks, bigger than me, in their own Habitat brought a feeling of sheer strength. We are only as brave as we think; uncharted territory is actually Life, every day. It just feels different when you are doing it purposely,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post, sharing a video of swimming with sharks.
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If you wish to swim with sharks on your next trip to the waters, don’t forget to add the following destinations to your bucket list.
Popularly called the Maldivian Galapagos, Fuvahmulah Atoll is one of Asia’s best shark diving locations. From tiger sharks, hammerhead sharks and thresher sharks, to silvertip sharks, oceanic manta rays, and big schools of barracudas, the variety of aquatic life is incredible. Look out for yellowfin tuna, bonitos, sailfish and even Mola mola and pilot whales for a memorable diving experience.
Rasdhoo offers sightings of hammerheads, manta rays, and schooling fish, in addition to stunning beaches. January to April are their best months.
Despite its proximity to the international airport, South Male is relatively quieter, with just three local islands. Perfect for budget and solo travellers, the atoll is home to grey and white-tip reef sharks, offering plenty of sighting options from January to April.
South Ari is one of the more developed atolls in the Maldives, but it still continues to impress tourists with its natural beauty and a year-round population of whale sharks.
Vaavu’s channels have strong tidal currents through narrow cuts in the reef, which create ideal conditions for thrilling shark dives between January and April. Think: encounters with large numbers of grey reef and white-tip reef sharks swimming together with schools of barracuda, snapper, and trevally.
Huvadhoo is one of the largest and most secluded atolls in the Maldives. Almost 50 kilometres away from its neighbouring islands, its outer reefs are swept by powerful open-ocean currents that flow back and forth through the surrounding waters. These waters offer plenty of space for up to 13 species of shark, including grey reef sharks, whale sharks, nurse sharks, and spinner sharks.