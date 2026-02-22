Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip

Al Shaheed Park to The Grand Mosque: Don't forget to add these destinations to your Kuwait bucket list

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 22, 2026
Hina Khan jets off to KuwaitHina Khan jets off to Kuwait with her family. (Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)
Hina Khan has kicked off 2026 with a family holiday. On social media, the actor shared a few snapshots mid-flight, on the way to Kuwait, captioning her Instagram post, “Here we go again.. 🧿”. Taking inspiration from her choice of destination, make sure you bookmark the following hotspots for an unforgettable travel experience on your next visit.

Whether you’re wandering through the historic stalls of Al Mubarakiya, enjoying a luxury evening at Al Hamra Tower, or relaxing in the lush greenery of Al Shaheed Park, this quick curated guide covers Kuwait’s best landmarks that you should not miss:

Al Shaheed Park

Al Shaheed Park, located on the periphery of Kuwait City, comprises acres of greenery, featuring botanical gardens, two museums (Thekra and the Habitat), a visitor centre, a lake, and walkways and jogging tracks, making it the largest urban park in Kuwait.

Kuwait Towers

Kuwait Towers have stood as the undisputed national symbol and one of Kuwait’s most recognisable landmarks. Today, the Towers have become an integral element of the Kuwait City skyline, occupying a focal position on the Sea Front along the Arabian Gulf Road.

Known to residents as “Al Abraj” (simply the Towers), they are a must-visit for both residents and tourists. The Towers’ main features include two restaurants, the viewing sphere perched at 123 meters above sea level.

The Grand Mosque The Grand Mosque. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Grand Mosque

The Grand Mosque of Kuwait is the 8th-largest mosque in the world and the country’s largest. Besides being a place of worship, it is a stunning example of Islamic architecture and culture.

Souk Sharq

Souk Sharq, a major shopping destination in Kuwait, offers a unique shopping experience that combines traditional markets and modern retail. Visitors can shop for traditional Kuwaiti items, high-end designer brands, and enjoy a meal at one of the waterfront restaurants. The souk also hosts an evening light show, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere.

Al Mubarakiya

Al Mubarakiya, Kuwait’s oldest market, is a vibrant hub of culture, food, and shopping. This traditional market offers a glimpse into Kuwait’s rich history and culture. Explore the bustling market, savour local delicacies, shop for traditional crafts, and soak in the lively atmosphere. The market is a treasure trove of traditional artefacts, spices, perfumes, and more.

Al Hamra Tower

Al Hamra Tower, Kuwait’s tallest skyscraper, offers panoramic views of the city skyline and the Arabian Gulf, along with a luxury shopping and dining experience. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views from the observation deck, shop at luxury boutiques, and dine at high-end restaurants. The tower also features several art installations, further enhancing its appeal.

