Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip

Hina Khan has kicked off 2026 with a family holiday. On social media, the actor shared a few snapshots mid-flight, on the way to Kuwait, captioning her Instagram post, “Here we go again.. 🧿”. Taking inspiration from her choice of destination, make sure you bookmark the following hotspots for an unforgettable travel experience on your next visit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Whether you’re wandering through the historic stalls of Al Mubarakiya, enjoying a luxury evening at Al Hamra Tower, or relaxing in the lush greenery of Al Shaheed Park, this quick curated guide covers Kuwait’s best landmarks that you should not miss:

Al Shaheed Park

Al Shaheed Park, located on the periphery of Kuwait City, comprises acres of greenery, featuring botanical gardens, two museums (Thekra and the Habitat), a visitor centre, a lake, and walkways and jogging tracks, making it the largest urban park in Kuwait.