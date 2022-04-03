Himachal Pradesh’s Bir to host music festival in April

The picturesque and tranquil destination of Bir in Himachal Pradesh, synonymous with paragliding, is all set to host its 7th edition of Musicathon, a mountain music festival that started in 2019.

Scheduled to be hosted on April 15 and 16 at The Bagicha, Bir, this music festival gives platform to up and coming indie artists from across the valley and beyond who perform for the travellers visiting Bir.

This year, the lineup will include social media sensation Rahgir, along with Swastik, Arjan, Buland Himalay, Ishaan Nigam, Yuvraj Chugh, and more.

“With the most outstanding location and ultra talented indie artists, we are ready to celebrate art, music, love, people and nature..with you all!”, read a post on Musicathon’s official Instagram profile.

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Dhauladhar Range, Bir is a must in every Himachal Pradesh trip itinerary. It is also famous for being a Tibetan refugee colony founded in the early 1960s.

If you plan to visit Bir for the Musicathon, stay back a couple more days to explore these places:

-Landing Site, or the sunset point for unparalleled views of the sun setting amidst the mountains.

-Chokling Monastery, located in the middle of the Tibetan colony.

-Attend classes and workshops on sustainable living at the Dharamalaya Institute.

-Palpung Sherabling Monastery to know about Buddhism.

-The Bir Co-Operative Tea Factory and the Chowgan Tea Gardens

