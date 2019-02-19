Snowy affair: These hidden places turn into fairy tale destinations during winters

There seems to be no respite from winter this year even in the month of February in the Northern belt of India. While the freezing temperature makes our life difficult, the joy of witnessing snowfall is unparalleled. And if you are one of those who love winters and want to enjoy the snow and witness a place turn white during winters, we have got you covered. Here are some lesser-known places in India you can visit with your loved ones and experience winters at its best.

Nelong Valley, Uttarakhand

An unexplored destination in Uttarakhand, it comes under the Gangotri National Park. And if you are a wildlife enthusiast you wouldn’t want to miss out on walking the deadly bridges attached to the walls of the mountain that is about 3,666 meters above sea level.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

It is also popularly known as the winter sports capital of Kashmir. Skiing, snowboarding and ice skating are some of the most popular winter sports in the valley. And if you are looking for a panoramic view of snow clad mountains, look no further.

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand,

A charming hill station that gets better during the winter months. The snow is thick enough to make a snowman or a perfect castle out of it. There are winter trekking trails that you can use and trek up to places like Thamri Kund which is just a 3 km long trek.

Zanskar Valley, Ladakh

With snow-coated mountains and frozen lakes, Ladakh is known for its tough roads and drastic climatic conditions. While it is recommended to travel only during the month of June and July, Chadar Trek is the most popular trekking trail that can only be done during the winter season.

Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh

While Arunachal Pradesh is surrounded by lush green forests it’s not the same during winters. You can definitely visit this place if you just want to laze around and not do much. Or you could hire a local guide for a hiking tour to the villages of Singbir.